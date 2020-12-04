Playa Hotels & Resorts Recognized with Multiple 2020 WAVE Awards From TravelAge West

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. ( PLYA, “Playa”), a leading owner and operator of all-inclusive resorts across Mexico and throughout the Caribbean was honored with three 2020 WAVE Awards in the first-ever virtual TravelAge West WAVE (Western Agents’ Votes of Excellence) Awards held December 3, 2020.



Playa proudly received the following 2020 WAVE Awards:

Best New Resort or Major Renovation, Caribbean

Ziva/Zilara Cap Cana

Best All-Inclusive Hotel Group, Mexico

Playa Hotels & Resorts

All-Inclusive Hotel Group Providing the Best Travel Advisor Support

Playa Hotels & Resorts

In addition to adapting the awards to a virtual platform, the editors of TravelAge West changed the focus of this year’s awards — putting the perseverance of the travel advisor community front and center.

“WAVE Awards usually honor the great work of travel suppliers,” said Ken Shapiro, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief of TravelAge West. “But this year — given how difficult a time it has been — we thought it was important to center the awards around travel advisors instead by highlighting their inspiring stories of resilience and dedication. And, to their credit, travel companies were in total agreement with that decision.”

“During a year where partnership meant everything, our sales and revenue teams gave 110% and were available 24/7,” explained Andrea Wright, Playa Hotels & Resorts Vice President of Travel Industry Sales. “It is nice to be acknowledged for doing something that comes so naturally to Playa. We truly offer service from the heart.”

More than 2,500 travel professionals throughout 15 Western states and readers of TravelAge West voted on the best of the best from a list of Editor’s Pick award recipients that were chosen after careful review by the editorial team at TravelAge West. Review methods included product analysis, on-site visits, a survey of a select group of travel advisors and online research.

“We are incredibly honored and proud of all of our resorts and awards, but we are especially appreciative to be recognized for Providing the Best Travel Advisor Support,” said Kevin Froemming, Playa Hotels & Resorts’ Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer. “Hard work does pay off and the entire Playa team — from the resort staff to our Sales Team led by Playa’s Senior Vice President of Sales, Howard Tanenbaum — is committed to the travel advisor community and it shows.”

Normally, an in-person, black-tie dinner, the WAVE Awards is an annual highlight of the year’s travel industry events. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s live event was moved to a virtual platform, but still captured the tone and celebration of the live gala.

“The WAVE Awards are always an industry highlight,’” said Anthony Carnevale, Senior Vice President and Group Publisher for Northstar Travel Group, the parent company of TravelAge West. “This year, with the help of our industry partners, we were able to bring that excitement to a wider audience online.”

TravelAge West will publish a digital edition dedicated to WAVE Awards coverage on Jan. 11, 2021. TravelAge West will also feature Playa Hotels & Resorts in a special WAVE Awards Spotlight Digital Issue due out on January 11, 2021.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (“Playa”) is a leading owner, operator and developer of all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in popular vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. Playa owns and/or manages a total portfolio consisting of 21 resorts (8,172 rooms) located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. In Mexico, Playa owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta and Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos. In Jamaica, Playa owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa and Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa. In the Dominican Republic, Playa owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana, Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort. Playa also owns four resorts in Mexico and the Dominican Republic that are managed by a third party and Playa manages Sanctuary Cap Cana, in the Dominican Republic.

About TravelAge West:

For more than 50 years, TravelAge West has built a special bond with the Western travel advisor. Now, regardless of where advisors live or work in the U.S., we are providing the information that the modern advisor needs to succeed. Our award-winning, experiential content is delivered in a creative, vibrant, highly visual and inviting format that sets us apart from the competition. We’re the brand that advisors WANT to read.

Through our print publication, website, highly engaged social media accounts, podcast, educational webinars and signature events, advisors can easily access — and become a part of — our unique coverage. We are also the only travel trade brand to have national print supplements focused on family travel and adventure travel.

