Credent Capital Corp. Announces Director & Officer Appointment

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 4, 2020 / Credent Capital Corp. (NEX:CDT.H) ("Credent" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to its November 9, 2020, announcement of a director and officer resignation, the directors of the Company have approved the appointment of Mr. Lonny Wong as a director and chief financial officer of the Company.

Mr. Wong is a founding partner at Saturna Group Chartered Professional Accountants LLP and has extensive experience serving public companies. Saturna Group is a boutique firm specializing in providing auditing, assurance, and consulting services to public companies and companies looking to go public in Canada or in the United States.

