TechTarget Announces 2020 North American Winners of Archer Awards for Excellence in Data-Driven Marketing & Sales











Zoom Video Communications

















Hewlett Packard Enterprise

















Dell Technologies

















Nutanix

















NVIDIA

















8x8

















Dropbox

















CyberArk

















Adobe

















Axway

















ConnectWise

















AT&T

















Talkdesk

















CloudCheckr







CloudCheckr



Domo







Domo



Serviceaide







Serviceaide



Veracode

















Fidelis







Fidelis



TIBCO







TIBCO



Verizon







[url="]TechTarget%2C+Inc.[/url] (Nasdaq: TTGT), the global leader in B2B technology purchase intent data and services, today announced the 2020 North American winners of the Archer Awards, the Company’s annual awards program that recognizes customers for data-driven marketing and sales excellence. This year’s winners come from a diverse group of top hardware, software and services companies of all sizes across many major IT markets, including: Networking, Security, Cloud Computing, Storage, Business Applications, and more. All award recipients are driving significant results in their companies and markets by leveraging innovative strategies and tactics fueled by real purchase intent data and services.You can see the full list of this year’s winners [url="]here[/url].“Our customers’ success is something that is incredibly important to us and each year we are honored to recognize a select group of innovative marketing & sales leaders paving the way in our industry,” said Michael Cotoia, CEO, TechTarget. “This year’s Archer Award winners are using purchase intent data to power intelligent programs and campaigns that engage the right accounts and prospects and are driving incredible results for their organizations. We’re proud to be helping so many organizations in different markets accelerate their unique opportunity.”An expert panel evaluated nominations and selected the winners based on criteria established for each category. Awards were presented in a series of virtual engagements over the past month.To learn more about this year’s Archer Award winners, [url="]click+here[/url].TechTarget’s annual Archer Awards program recognizes innovative customers in North America, EMEA and APAC: sales and marketing leaders who demonstrate data-driven excellence and are driving remarkable results in partnership with TechTarget.[url="]TechTarget[/url] (Nasdaq: TTGT) is the global leader in purchase intent-driven marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies. By creating abundant, high-quality editorial content across more than 140 highly targeted technology-specific websites, TechTarget attracts and nurtures communities of technology buyers researching their companies’ information technology needs. By understanding these buyers’ content consumption behaviors, TechTarget creates the purchase intent insights that fuel efficient and effective marketing and sales activities for clients around the world.TechTarget has offices in Boston, London, Munich, Paris, San Francisco, Singapore and Sydney. For more information, visit [url="]techtarget.com[/url] and follow us on Twitter [url="]%40TechTarget[/url].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201204005564/en/