  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Business Wire
Business Wire
Articles 

TechTarget Announces 2020 North American Winners of Archer Awards for Excellence in Data-Driven Marketing & Sales

December 04, 2020 | About: NAS:TTGT +3.05%


[url="]TechTarget%2C+Inc.[/url] (Nasdaq: TTGT), the global leader in B2B technology purchase intent data and services, today announced the 2020 North American winners of the Archer Awards, the Company’s annual awards program that recognizes customers for data-driven marketing and sales excellence. This year’s winners come from a diverse group of top hardware, software and services companies of all sizes across many major IT markets, including: Networking, Security, Cloud Computing, Storage, Business Applications, and more. All award recipients are driving significant results in their companies and markets by leveraging innovative strategies and tactics fueled by real purchase intent data and services.



You can see the full list of this year’s winners [url="]here[/url].



“Our customers’ success is something that is incredibly important to us and each year we are honored to recognize a select group of innovative marketing & sales leaders paving the way in our industry,” said Michael Cotoia, CEO, TechTarget. “This year’s Archer Award winners are using purchase intent data to power intelligent programs and campaigns that engage the right accounts and prospects and are driving incredible results for their organizations. We’re proud to be helping so many organizations in different markets accelerate their unique opportunity.”



An expert panel evaluated nominations and selected the winners based on criteria established for each category. Awards were presented in a series of virtual engagements over the past month.



2020 North American Archer Awards - Company Winners



Best ABM Campaign





  • Zoom Video Communications




Best ABM Program





  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise




Best Advertising Campaign





  • Dell Technologies




Best Advertising Program





  • Nutanix




Best Channel Enablement Campaign





  • NVIDIA




Best Channel Enablement Program





  • 8x8




Best Demand Generation Campaign





  • Dropbox




Best Demand Generation Program





  • CyberArk




Best Integrated Campaign





  • Adobe




Best Integrated Program





  • Axway




Best MSP Priority Engine™ Program





  • ConnectWise




Best Sales Campaign





  • AT&T




Best Sales Program





  • Talkdesk




Digital Marketers of the Year





  • CloudCheckr




  • Domo




  • Serviceaide




  • Veracode




Priority Engine Marketers of the Year





  • Fidelis




  • TIBCO




  • Verizon




To learn more about this year’s Archer Award winners, [url="]click+here[/url].



About The Archer Awards



TechTarget’s annual Archer Awards program recognizes innovative customers in North America, EMEA and APAC: sales and marketing leaders who demonstrate data-driven excellence and are driving remarkable results in partnership with TechTarget.



About TechTarget



[url="]TechTarget[/url] (Nasdaq: TTGT) is the global leader in purchase intent-driven marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies. By creating abundant, high-quality editorial content across more than 140 highly targeted technology-specific websites, TechTarget attracts and nurtures communities of technology buyers researching their companies’ information technology needs. By understanding these buyers’ content consumption behaviors, TechTarget creates the purchase intent insights that fuel efficient and effective marketing and sales activities for clients around the world.



TechTarget has offices in Boston, London, Munich, Paris, San Francisco, Singapore and Sydney. For more information, visit [url="]techtarget.com[/url] and follow us on Twitter [url="]%40TechTarget[/url].



(C) 2020 TechTarget, Inc. All rights reserved. TechTarget and the TechTarget logo are registered trademarks and Priority Engine is a trademark of TechTarget. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201204005564/en/


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by Business Wire

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)