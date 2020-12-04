  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Company Profile for Fiserv, Inc.

December 04, 2020 | About: NAS:FISV +0.93%


Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) aspires to move money and information in a way that moves the world. As a global leader in payments and financial technology, the company helps clients achieve best-in-class results through a commitment to innovation and excellence in areas including account processing and digital banking solutions; card issuer processing and network services; payments; e-commerce; merchant acquiring and processing; and the Clover® cloud-based point-of-sale solution. Fiserv is a member of the S&P 500® Index and the FORTUNE® 500, and is among FORTUNE Magazine World’s Most Admired Companies®. Visit fiserv.com and follow on social media for more information and the latest company news.



Company:



Fiserv, Inc.







Headquarters Address:



255 Fiserv Drive



Brookfield, WI 53045







Main Telephone:



(800) 872-7882







Website:



[url="]www.fiserv.com[/url]







Ticker/ISIN:



FISV(NASDAQ)/US3377381088







Type of Organization:



Public







Industry:



Technology







Key Executives:



CEO: Frank Bisignano







Public Relations







Contact:



Ann Cave



Phone:



678-325-9435



Email:



[email protected]







Investor Relations







Contact:



Peter Poillon



Phone:



212-266-3565



Email:



[email protected]





