Company Profile for Fiserv, Inc.

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) aspires to move money and information in a way that moves the world. As a global leader in payments and financial technology, the company helps clients achieve best-in-class results through a commitment to innovation and excellence in areas including account processing and digital banking solutions; card issuer processing and network services; payments; e-commerce; merchant acquiring and processing; and the Clover® cloud-based point-of-sale solution. Fiserv is a member of the S&P 500® Index and the FORTUNE® 500, and is among FORTUNE Magazine World’s Most Admired Companies®. Visit fiserv.com and follow on social media for more information and the latest company news.
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 7 Warning Signs with NAS:FISV. Click here to check it out.
- NAS:FISV 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of NAS:FISV
- Peter Lynch Chart of NAS:FISV
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200428006114/en/