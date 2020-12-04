Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (VAC) Exec VP & COO R. Lee Cunningham Sold $575,087 of Shares

Exec VP & COO of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) R. Lee Cunningham (insider trades) sold 4,301 shares of VAC on 12/03/2020 at an average price of $133.71 a share. The total sale was $575,087.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation is an owner of holiday resorts primarily in the United States. Its portfolio of properties includes Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residencies and The Ritz-Carlton Destination Club. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp has a market cap of $5.79 billion; its shares were traded at around $141.06 with and P/S ratio of 1.76. The dividend yield of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp stocks is 0.79%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 7.60% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Exec VP & COO R. Lee Cunningham sold 4,301 shares of VAC stock on 12/03/2020 at the average price of $133.71. The price of the stock has increased by 5.5% since.

Exec VP & COO R. Lee Cunningham sold 1,979 shares of VAC stock on 11/27/2020 at the average price of $130.6. The price of the stock has increased by 8.01% since.

Exec VP & COO R. Lee Cunningham sold 4,288 shares of VAC stock on 11/24/2020 at the average price of $130.17. The price of the stock has increased by 8.37% since.

Exec VP & COO R. Lee Cunningham sold 7,342 shares of VAC stock on 11/23/2020 at the average price of $125.7. The price of the stock has increased by 12.22% since.

President, Vacation Ownership Brian E. Miller sold 1,000 shares of VAC stock on 11/19/2020 at the average price of $127.26. The price of the stock has increased by 10.84% since.

