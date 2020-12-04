  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Fulgent Genetics Inc (FLGT) CFO and Treasurer Paul Kim Sold $1.4 million of Shares

December 04, 2020 | About: FLGT +2.09%

CFO and Treasurer of Fulgent Genetics Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Paul Kim (insider trades) sold 29,949 shares of FLGT on 12/02/2020 at an average price of $46.58 a share. The total sale was $1.4 million.

Fulgent Genetics Inc is a technology company offering genetic testing to provide physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information used to improve the overall quality of patient care. Fulgent Genetics Inc has a market cap of $1.06 billion; its shares were traded at around $43.55 with a P/E ratio of 21.56 and P/S ratio of 7.41. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Fulgent Genetics Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO and Treasurer Paul Kim sold 29,949 shares of FLGT stock on 12/02/2020 at the average price of $46.58. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.5% since.
  • CFO and Treasurer Paul Kim sold 103,767 shares of FLGT stock on 11/17/2020 at the average price of $46.14. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.61% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • COO Jian Xie sold 5,396 shares of FLGT stock on 12/02/2020 at the average price of $44.09. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.22% since.
  • COO Jian Xie sold 7,000 shares of FLGT stock on 11/23/2020 at the average price of $43.85. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.68% since.
  • COO Jian Xie sold 6,706 shares of FLGT stock on 11/18/2020 at the average price of $45.11. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.46% since.
  • Chief Scientific Officer Hanlin Gao sold 301 shares of FLGT stock on 11/17/2020 at the average price of $45.45. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.18% since.
  • Director John C Bolger sold 4,269 shares of FLGT stock on 11/17/2020 at the average price of $44.24. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.56% since.

For the complete insider trading history of FLGT, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)