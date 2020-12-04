Fulgent Genetics Inc (FLGT) CFO and Treasurer Paul Kim Sold $1.4 million of Shares

CFO and Treasurer of Fulgent Genetics Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Paul Kim (insider trades) sold 29,949 shares of FLGT on 12/02/2020 at an average price of $46.58 a share. The total sale was $1.4 million.

Fulgent Genetics Inc is a technology company offering genetic testing to provide physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information used to improve the overall quality of patient care. Fulgent Genetics Inc has a market cap of $1.06 billion; its shares were traded at around $43.55 with a P/E ratio of 21.56 and P/S ratio of 7.41. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Fulgent Genetics Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO and Treasurer Paul Kim sold 29,949 shares of FLGT stock on 12/02/2020 at the average price of $46.58. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.5% since.

CFO and Treasurer Paul Kim sold 103,767 shares of FLGT stock on 11/17/2020 at the average price of $46.14. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.61% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

COO Jian Xie sold 5,396 shares of FLGT stock on 12/02/2020 at the average price of $44.09. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.22% since.

COO Jian Xie sold 7,000 shares of FLGT stock on 11/23/2020 at the average price of $43.85. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.68% since.

COO Jian Xie sold 6,706 shares of FLGT stock on 11/18/2020 at the average price of $45.11. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.46% since.

Chief Scientific Officer Hanlin Gao sold 301 shares of FLGT stock on 11/17/2020 at the average price of $45.45. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.18% since.

Director John C Bolger sold 4,269 shares of FLGT stock on 11/17/2020 at the average price of $44.24. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.56% since.

