Kinsale Capital Group Inc (KNSL) EVP and COO Brian D. Haney Sold $951,040 of Shares

Kinsale Capital Group Inc is an insurance holding company. The company is engaged in offering property, casualty and specialty insurance products. It offers property insurance to Primary Property, Excess Property, and Inland Marine divisions. Kinsale Capital Group Inc has a market cap of $5.54 billion; its shares were traded at around $244.31 with a P/E ratio of 81.71 and P/S ratio of 12.98. The dividend yield of Kinsale Capital Group Inc stocks is 0.15%.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO and President Michael P Kehoe sold 12,500 shares of KNSL stock on 11/12/2020 at the average price of $212.78. The price of the stock has increased by 14.82% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

EVP, CFO and Treasurer Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 5,000 shares of KNSL stock on 11/10/2020 at the average price of $212.73. The price of the stock has increased by 14.85% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP and COO Brian D. Haney sold 4,000 shares of KNSL stock on 12/03/2020 at the average price of $237.76. The price of the stock has increased by 2.75% since.

Director James Joseph Ritchie sold 8,800 shares of KNSL stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $210. The price of the stock has increased by 16.34% since.

