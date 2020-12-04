  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Manhattan Associates Inc (MANH) President & CEO Eddie Capel Sold $3.6 million of Shares

December 04, 2020 | About: MANH +1.88%

President & CEO of Manhattan Associates Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Eddie Capel (insider trades) sold 35,000 shares of MANH on 12/03/2020 at an average price of $102.4 a share. The total sale was $3.6 million.

Manhattan Associates Inc develops, sells, deploys, services and maintains software solutions designed to manage supply chains, inventory and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers and other organizations. Manhattan Associates Inc has a market cap of $6.62 billion; its shares were traded at around $104.23 with a P/E ratio of 80.18 and P/S ratio of 11.36. Manhattan Associates Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 19.40% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Manhattan Associates Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President & CEO Eddie Capel sold 35,000 shares of MANH stock on 12/03/2020 at the average price of $102.4. The price of the stock has increased by 1.79% since.

For the complete insider trading history of MANH, click here

.

