Levi Strauss (LEVI) EVP & Pres.Prod., Innov. Supp. Elizabeth T O'neill Sold $985,000 of Shares

Levi Strauss & Co has a market cap of $7.88 billion; its shares were traded at around $19.83 with and P/S ratio of 1.72. The dividend yield of Levi Strauss & Co stocks is 0.79%. Levi Strauss & Co had annual average EBITDA growth of 10.40% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Levi Strauss & Co. .

CFO Recent Trades:

Executive VP and CFO Harmit J Singh sold 85,946 shares of LEVI stock on 11/13/2020 at the average price of $16.99. The price of the stock has increased by 16.72% since.

Executive VP and CFO Harmit J Singh sold 123,150 shares of LEVI stock on 11/11/2020 at the average price of $17.05. The price of the stock has increased by 16.3% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP & Pres.Prod., Innov. Supp. Elizabeth T O'neill sold 52,144 shares of LEVI stock on 12/03/2020 at the average price of $18.89. The price of the stock has increased by 4.98% since.

10% Owner Jennifer C. Haas sold 2,279 shares of LEVI stock on 12/03/2020 at the average price of $18.88. The price of the stock has increased by 5.03% since.

10% Owner Bradley J. Haas sold 2,595 shares of LEVI stock on 12/03/2020 at the average price of $18.94. The price of the stock has increased by 4.7% since.

10% Owner Robert D. Haas sold 125,738 shares of LEVI stock on 12/01/2020 at the average price of $18.79. The price of the stock has increased by 5.53% since.

Director David A Friedman sold 25,000 shares of LEVI stock on 11/30/2020 at the average price of $18.76. The price of the stock has increased by 5.7% since.

