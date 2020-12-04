Golub Capital Bdc Inc (GBDC) CEO David Golub Bought $56,360 of Shares

CEO of Golub Capital Bdc Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) David Golub (insider trades) bought 4,000 shares of GBDC on 12/02/2020 at an average price of $14.09 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $56,360.

Golub Capital BDC Inc is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing in senior secured and one stop loans in U.S. middle-market companies. Golub Capital BDC Inc has a market cap of $2.36 billion; its shares were traded at around $14.13 with a P/E ratio of 66.98 and P/S ratio of 49.23. The dividend yield of Golub Capital BDC Inc stocks is 8.53%. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Golub Capital BDC Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO David Golub bought 4,000 shares of GBDC stock on 12/02/2020 at the average price of $14.09. The price of the stock has increased by 0.28% since.

CEO David Golub bought 3,755 shares of GBDC stock on 12/01/2020 at the average price of $13.99. The price of the stock has increased by 1% since.

CEO David Golub bought 4,000 shares of GBDC stock on 11/27/2020 at the average price of $14.01. The price of the stock has increased by 0.86% since.

CEO David Golub bought 2,000 shares of GBDC stock on 11/24/2020 at the average price of $13.88. The price of the stock has increased by 1.8% since.

CEO David Golub bought 4,000 shares of GBDC stock on 11/23/2020 at the average price of $13.76. The price of the stock has increased by 2.69% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chairman Lawrence E Golub bought 4,000 shares of GBDC stock on 12/02/2020 at the average price of $14.09. The price of the stock has increased by 0.28% since.

Chairman Lawrence E Golub bought 3,755 shares of GBDC stock on 12/01/2020 at the average price of $13.99. The price of the stock has increased by 1% since.

Chairman Lawrence E Golub bought 4,000 shares of GBDC stock on 11/27/2020 at the average price of $14.01. The price of the stock has increased by 0.86% since.

Chairman Lawrence E Golub bought 2,000 shares of GBDC stock on 11/24/2020 at the average price of $13.88. The price of the stock has increased by 1.8% since.

Chairman Lawrence E Golub bought 4,000 shares of GBDC stock on 11/23/2020 at the average price of $13.76. The price of the stock has increased by 2.69% since.

For the complete insider trading history of GBDC, click here