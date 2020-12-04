  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Progenity Inc (PROG) Chairman & CEO Harry Stylli Bought $499,999 of Shares

December 04, 2020 | About: PROG +0.15%

Chairman & CEO of Progenity Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Harry Stylli (insider trades) bought 152,905 shares of PROG on 12/02/2020 at an average price of $3.27 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $499,999.

Progenity Inc has a market cap of $153.390 million; its shares were traded at around $3.27 with and P/S ratio of 0.90. GuruFocus has detected 4 severe warning signs with Progenity Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • Chairman & CEO, 10% Owner Harry Stylli bought 152,905 shares of PROG stock on 12/02/2020 at the average price of $3.27. The price of the stock has decreased by 0% since.

