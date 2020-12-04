Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK) EVP, Stanley Black & Decker Jeffrey D Ansell Sold $1.1 million of Shares

EVP, Stanley Black & Decker of Stanley Black & Decker Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jeffrey D Ansell (insider trades) sold 6,250 shares of SWK on 12/02/2020 at an average price of $179.32 a share. The total sale was $1.1 million.

Stanley Black & Decker Inc provides hand tools, power tools and accessories, mechanical access solutions, electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, engineered fastening systems and products for various industrial applications. Stanley Black & Decker Inc has a market cap of $28.98 billion; its shares were traded at around $180.85 with a P/E ratio of 29.35 and P/S ratio of 2.00. The dividend yield of Stanley Black & Decker Inc stocks is 1.54%. Stanley Black & Decker Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 10.80% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Stanley Black & Decker Inc the business predictability rank of 3.5-star. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Stanley Black & Decker Inc. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

President, Stanley Security Robert H Raff Jr sold 1,875 shares of SWK stock on 12/02/2020 at the average price of $179.8. The price of the stock has increased by 0.58% since.

SVP & Pres., Outdoor&Aerospace John H Wyatt sold 22,894 shares of SWK stock on 11/11/2020 at the average price of $180.01. The price of the stock has increased by 0.47% since.

VP, Chief Accounting Officer Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,071 shares of SWK stock on 11/06/2020 at the average price of $176.87. The price of the stock has increased by 2.25% since.

