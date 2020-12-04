  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Skechers Usa Inc (SKX) CEO Robert Greenberg Sold $8.5 million of Shares

December 04, 2020 | About: SKX +7.25%

CEO of Skechers Usa Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Robert Greenberg (insider trades) sold 250,000 shares of SKX on 12/03/2020 at an average price of $34.05 a share. The total sale was $8.5 million.

Skechers USA Inc manufactures footwear for children, men and women under Skechers GO brand name offering two distinct footwear categories: a lifestyle division and performance footwear. Its products include branded apparel, bags, eyewear, toys, and more. Skechers USA Inc has a market cap of $5.77 billion; its shares were traded at around $36.70 with a P/E ratio of 53.97 and P/S ratio of 1.26. Skechers USA Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 17.50% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Skechers USA Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO, 10% Owner Robert Greenberg sold 250,000 shares of SKX stock on 12/03/2020 at the average price of $34.05. The price of the stock has increased by 7.78% since.

For the complete insider trading history of SKX, click here

.

