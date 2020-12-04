Us Physical Therapy Inc (USPH) CEO Christopher J Reading Sold $640,020 of Shares

CEO of Us Physical Therapy Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Christopher J Reading (insider trades) sold 6,000 shares of USPH on 12/04/2020 at an average price of $106.67 a share. The total sale was $640,020.

US Physical Therapy Inc operates outpatient physical therapy and occupational therapy clinics across US which provide treatment for orthopedic disorders, sports-related injuries, and work-related injuries. US Physical Therapy Inc has a market cap of $1.4 billion; its shares were traded at around $109.11 with a P/E ratio of 46.43 and P/S ratio of 3.29. The dividend yield of US Physical Therapy Inc stocks is 0.58%. US Physical Therapy Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 7.60% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated US Physical Therapy Inc the business predictability rank of 5-star. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with US Physical Therapy Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Christopher J Reading sold 6,000 shares of USPH stock on 12/04/2020 at the average price of $106.67. The price of the stock has increased by 2.29% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

Former Exec VP, CFO Lawrance W Mcafee sold 2,222 shares of USPH stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $112.22. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.77% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Bernard A Harris Jr sold 5,000 shares of USPH stock on 11/27/2020 at the average price of $107. The price of the stock has increased by 1.97% since.

Director Mark J Brookner sold 2,437 shares of USPH stock on 11/16/2020 at the average price of $109.37. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.24% since.

Director Bernard A Harris Jr sold 5,000 shares of USPH stock on 11/13/2020 at the average price of $105.01. The price of the stock has increased by 3.9% since.

COO Glenn Mcdowell sold 11,507 shares of USPH stock on 11/10/2020 at the average price of $106.12. The price of the stock has increased by 2.82% since.

COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,000 shares of USPH stock on 11/10/2020 at the average price of $104.23. The price of the stock has increased by 4.68% since.

For the complete insider trading history of USPH, click here