Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (CRNX) President & CEO Richard Scott Struthers Bought $65,000 of Shares

President & CEO of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Richard Scott Struthers (insider trades) bought 5,000 shares of CRNX on 12/03/2020 at an average price of $13 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $65,000.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc has a market cap of $431.940 million; its shares were traded at around $13.12 with and P/S ratio of 820.02. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

