  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (CRNX) President & CEO Richard Scott Struthers Bought $65,000 of Shares

December 04, 2020 | About: CRNX +0.61%

President & CEO of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Richard Scott Struthers (insider trades) bought 5,000 shares of CRNX on 12/03/2020 at an average price of $13 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $65,000.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc has a market cap of $431.940 million; its shares were traded at around $13.12 with and P/S ratio of 820.02. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President & CEO Richard Scott Struthers bought 5,000 shares of CRNX stock on 12/03/2020 at the average price of $13. The price of the stock has increased by 0.92% since.

For the complete insider trading history of CRNX, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)