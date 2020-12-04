  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Aramark (ARMK) EVP, Human Resources Lynn Mckee Sold $956,927 of Shares

December 04, 2020 | About: ARMK +4.14%

EVP, Human Resources of Aramark (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Lynn Mckee (insider trades) sold 25,828 shares of ARMK on 12/03/2020 at an average price of $37.05 a share. The total sale was $956,927.

Aramark is engaged in the restaurant business. Apart from its core focus on providing food services, Aramark engages in providing facilities and uniform services. It caters to education, healthcare and leisure markets. Aramark has a market cap of $9.68 billion; its shares were traded at around $38.23 with and P/S ratio of 0.75. The dividend yield of Aramark stocks is 1.15%. GuruFocus has detected 5 severe warning signs with Aramark. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

For the complete insider trading history of ARMK, click here

.

Comments

