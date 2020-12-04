  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Valero Energy Corp (VLO) COB & CEO Joseph W Gorder Sold $2.3 million of Shares

December 04, 2020 | About: VLO +5.8%

COB & CEO of Valero Energy Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Joseph W Gorder (insider trades) sold 39,200 shares of VLO on 12/03/2020 at an average price of $58.42 a share. The total sale was $2.3 million.

Valero Energy Corp is a petroleum refining and marketing company. The company produces conventional gasolines, distillates, jet fuel, asphalt, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined products as well as a slate of premium products. Valero Energy Corp has a market cap of $24.99 billion; its shares were traded at around $61.27 with and P/S ratio of 0.34. The dividend yield of Valero Energy Corp stocks is 6.39%. Valero Energy Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 12.80% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Valero Energy Corp. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • COB & CEO Joseph W Gorder sold 39,200 shares of VLO stock on 12/03/2020 at the average price of $58.42. The price of the stock has increased by 4.88% since.

For the complete insider trading history of VLO, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)