Valero Energy Corp (VLO) COB & CEO Joseph W Gorder Sold $2.3 million of Shares

COB & CEO of Valero Energy Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Joseph W Gorder (insider trades) sold 39,200 shares of VLO on 12/03/2020 at an average price of $58.42 a share. The total sale was $2.3 million.

Valero Energy Corp is a petroleum refining and marketing company. The company produces conventional gasolines, distillates, jet fuel, asphalt, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined products as well as a slate of premium products. Valero Energy Corp has a market cap of $24.99 billion; its shares were traded at around $61.27 with and P/S ratio of 0.34. The dividend yield of Valero Energy Corp stocks is 6.39%. Valero Energy Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 12.80% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Valero Energy Corp. .

CEO Recent Trades:

