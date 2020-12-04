  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Bill.com Holdings Inc (BILL) CFO John R. Rettig Sold $2 million of Shares

December 04, 2020 | About: BILL +6.11%

CFO of Bill.com Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) John R. Rettig (insider trades) sold 16,832 shares of BILL on 12/03/2020 at an average price of $119.87 a share. The total sale was $2 million.

Bill.com Holdings Inc has a market cap of $10.25 billion; its shares were traded at around $126.23 with and P/S ratio of 36.81.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President and CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of BILL stock on 12/01/2020 at the average price of $120.4. The price of the stock has increased by 4.84% since.
  • President and CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 50,000 shares of BILL stock on 11/23/2020 at the average price of $114.28. The price of the stock has increased by 10.46% since.
  • President and CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 50,000 shares of BILL stock on 11/19/2020 at the average price of $104.02. The price of the stock has increased by 21.35% since.
  • President and CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 214,781 shares of BILL stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $96.04. The price of the stock has increased by 31.43% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO John R. Rettig sold 16,832 shares of BILL stock on 12/03/2020 at the average price of $119.87. The price of the stock has increased by 5.31% since.
  • CFO John R. Rettig sold 1,918 shares of BILL stock on 11/30/2020 at the average price of $118.86. The price of the stock has increased by 6.2% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Chief Experience Officer Bora Chung sold 795 shares of BILL stock on 11/30/2020 at the average price of $118.86. The price of the stock has increased by 6.2% since.
  • General Counsel & CCO Rajesh A. Aji sold 474 shares of BILL stock on 11/30/2020 at the average price of $118.86. The price of the stock has increased by 6.2% since.
  • Chief Experience Officer Bora Chung sold 22,500 shares of BILL stock on 11/24/2020 at the average price of $112.25. The price of the stock has increased by 12.45% since.
  • Director Steven F Piaker sold 5,500 shares of BILL stock on 11/10/2020 at the average price of $95.57. The price of the stock has increased by 32.08% since.

For the complete insider trading history of BILL, click here

.

