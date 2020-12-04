Grocery Outlet Holding Corp (GO) CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg Sold $939,000 of Shares

CEO of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Eric J. Jr. Lindberg (insider trades) sold 25,000 shares of GO on 12/02/2020 at an average price of $37.56 a share. The total sale was $939,000.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp has a market cap of $3.53 billion; its shares were traded at around $37.50 with a P/E ratio of 39.48 and P/S ratio of 1.20. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of GO stock on 12/02/2020 at the average price of $37.56. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.16% since.

CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of GO stock on 11/18/2020 at the average price of $37.23. The price of the stock has increased by 0.73% since.

CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of GO stock on 11/12/2020 at the average price of $39.54. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.16% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

CAO, GC & Secretary Pamela B. Burke sold 11,309 shares of GO stock on 11/19/2020 at the average price of $37.39. The price of the stock has increased by 0.29% since.

Director Thomas F Herman sold 2,000 shares of GO stock on 11/16/2020 at the average price of $37.61. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.29% since.

See Remarks Brian Mcandrews sold 4,000 shares of GO stock on 11/13/2020 at the average price of $39.71. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.57% since.

