  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Cbiz Inc (CBZ) CEO & President Jerome P Grisko Sold $532,180 of Shares

December 04, 2020 | About: CBZ +2.65%

CEO & President of Cbiz Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jerome P Grisko (insider trades) sold 22,000 shares of CBZ on 12/03/2020 at an average price of $24.19 a share. The total sale was $532,180.

CBIZ Inc through its subsidiaries, provides professional business services. Its business units have been aggregated into three practice groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services and National Practices. CBIZ Inc has a market cap of $1.35 billion; its shares were traded at around $24.77 with a P/E ratio of 17.70 and P/S ratio of 1.44. CBIZ Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 5.00% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated CBIZ Inc the business predictability rank of 4.5-star. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with CBIZ Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO & President Jerome P Grisko sold 22,000 shares of CBZ stock on 12/03/2020 at the average price of $24.19. The price of the stock has increased by 2.4% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 700 shares of CBZ stock on 12/01/2020 at the average price of $24.48. The price of the stock has increased by 1.18% since.
  • C.F.O. Ware H Grove sold 15,000 shares of CBZ stock on 11/24/2020 at the average price of $25.25. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.9% since.
  • Director Sherrill W Hudson sold 30,000 shares of CBZ stock on 11/17/2020 at the average price of $25.34. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.25% since.

For the complete insider trading history of CBZ, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)