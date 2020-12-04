Cbiz Inc (CBZ) CEO & President Jerome P Grisko Sold $532,180 of Shares

CEO & President of Cbiz Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jerome P Grisko (insider trades) sold 22,000 shares of CBZ on 12/03/2020 at an average price of $24.19 a share. The total sale was $532,180.

CBIZ Inc through its subsidiaries, provides professional business services. Its business units have been aggregated into three practice groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services and National Practices. CBIZ Inc has a market cap of $1.35 billion; its shares were traded at around $24.77 with a P/E ratio of 17.70 and P/S ratio of 1.44. CBIZ Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 5.00% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated CBIZ Inc the business predictability rank of 4.5-star. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with CBIZ Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO & President Jerome P Grisko sold 22,000 shares of CBZ stock on 12/03/2020 at the average price of $24.19. The price of the stock has increased by 2.4% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 700 shares of CBZ stock on 12/01/2020 at the average price of $24.48. The price of the stock has increased by 1.18% since.

C.F.O. Ware H Grove sold 15,000 shares of CBZ stock on 11/24/2020 at the average price of $25.25. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.9% since.

Director Sherrill W Hudson sold 30,000 shares of CBZ stock on 11/17/2020 at the average price of $25.34. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.25% since.

