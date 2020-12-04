Datadog Inc (DDOG) CFO David M Obstler Sold $3.3 million of Shares

CFO of Datadog Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) David M Obstler (insider trades) sold 35,000 shares of DDOG on 12/02/2020 at an average price of $92.97 a share. The total sale was $3.3 million.

Datadog Inc has a market cap of $30.93 billion; its shares were traded at around $101.57 with and P/S ratio of 59.13.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Olivier Pomel sold 439,200 shares of DDOG stock on 12/01/2020 at the average price of $94.46. The price of the stock has increased by 7.53% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO David M Obstler sold 35,000 shares of DDOG stock on 12/02/2020 at the average price of $92.97. The price of the stock has increased by 9.25% since.

CFO David M Obstler sold 35,000 shares of DDOG stock on 11/18/2020 at the average price of $87.23. The price of the stock has increased by 16.44% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Product Officer Amit Agarwal sold 115,000 shares of DDOG stock on 12/02/2020 at the average price of $92.99. The price of the stock has increased by 9.23% since.

President & CTO Alexis Le-quoc sold 469,400 shares of DDOG stock on 12/01/2020 at the average price of $94.54. The price of the stock has increased by 7.44% since.

Chief People Officer Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of DDOG stock on 11/25/2020 at the average price of $90. The price of the stock has increased by 12.86% since.

Director Michael James Callahan sold 10,000 shares of DDOG stock on 11/19/2020 at the average price of $89.36. The price of the stock has increased by 13.66% since.

Director Shardul Shah sold 35,033 shares of DDOG stock on 11/19/2020 at the average price of $90.04. The price of the stock has increased by 12.81% since.

