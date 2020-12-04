  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Business Wire
Business Wire
Articles 

MTV Unveils the Full List of Honorees and Presenters for the 2020 "MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time"

December 04, 2020 | About: NAS:VIAC +1% NAS:VIACA +0.99%


MTV:





  • The below names listed alphabetically by last name will be honored at the 2020 “MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time.”





    • Kevin Bacon




    • Drew Barrymore




    • Kristen Bell




    • Selma Blair




    • Chadwick Boseman




    • Jamie Lee Curtis




    • Gal Gadot




    • Sarah Michelle Gellar




    • Kevin Hart




    • Adam Sandler




    • Jason Segel




    • William Zabka







  • The below names listed alphabetically by last name are set to present at the 2020 “MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time.”





    • Jacob Bertrand




    • Neve Campbell




    • Sofia Carson




    • Sabrina Carpenter




    • Don Cheadle




    • Lily Collins




    • Robert Downey Jr.




    • Chelsea Handler




    • Derek Hough




    • Peyton List




    • Xolo Maridueña




    • David Spade




    • Maddie Ziegler







Key details for the 2020 “MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time”



*If you need access to the broadcast link, please email us back asap and we will send you a log in*





  • PHOTO AND SHOW MOMENTS TIMELINE OF AVAILABILITY TO MEDIA





    • TODAY: EPK FOOTAGE BEGINS ROLLING OUT ON THE LINK BELOW




    • SUNDAY AT 8PM ET: SHOW BEGINS AIRING AND MOMENTS WILL BE MADE AVAILABLE ON THE LINK BELOW AS THEY RUN IN SHOW




    • EPK CLIPS and SHOW CLIPS:





      • [url="]%3Cb%3Ehttps%3A%2F%2Fquicksite.io%2F5fbe6fd5e4b026259f11acc5%2Fchannel%2Fmtv-movietvawards-2020-pr%3C%2Fb%3E[/url]




      • Password: matvaGOAT







    • PHOTOS:





      • RED CARPET LINK: Photos Live at 6PM ET on Sunday, December 6th [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fdam.gettyimages.com%2Fassignments%2Fmtv-movie-and-tv-awards-goat-red-carpet[/url]




      • SHOW MOMENTS LINK: [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fdam.gettyimages.com%2Fassignments%2F2020-mtv-movie-tv-awards-greatest-of-all-time-show[/url]







    • SHOW DETAILS:





      • [url="]LOGO+[/url]




      • Hosted by Vanessa Hudgens




      • 90-minute special premieres Sunday, December 6th 8pm ET/PT and will honor the biggest and best moments in film and TV from the 80s until now




      • Fan-favorite celebration eyeing 2021 return with epic weekend event




      • Sia and Steve Aoki with Travis Barker are set to perform at the 2020 “MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time.”












  • Performer Photos:





    • [url="]%3Cb%3ESia+%3C%2Fb%3E[/url]




    • [url="]%3Cb%3ESteve+Aoki%3C%2Fb%3E[/url]




    • [url="]%3Cb%3ETravis+Barker+%3C%2Fb%3E[/url]







The below list includes the categories for the 2020 “MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time”





  • GOAT: Scream Queen




  • GOAT: Legendary Lip Lock




  • GOAT: Dance Your Ass Off




  • GOAT: Heartbreaking Break-Up




  • GOAT: Comedy Giant




  • GOAT: Zero to Hero




  • GOAT: She-Ro




  • GOAT: Dynamic Duo




PRODUCTION CREDITS: MTV’s Bruce Gillmer, Wendy Plaut, and Vanessa Whitewolf with Jesse Ignjatovic and Barb Bialkowski on behalf of Den of Thieves will serve as Executive Producers for the “MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time.” Jackie Barba and Alicia Portugal are Executives in Charge of Production. Lisa Lauricella serves as the Music Talent Executive.



SPONSORS: Official sponsors for the 2020 “MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time” include Lay's®, State Farm®, and Wendy’s®.



SOCIAL: For additional information, please visit MTVAwards.mtv.com, follow @MTV on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok and YouTube, use hashtag #MTVAwards and follow @MTVAwards on Facebook and Twitter.



MORE INFO: Visit [url="]mtvpress.com[/url] for previous announcements and additional information.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201204005622/en/


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Business Wire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)