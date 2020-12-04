MTV Unveils the Full List of Honorees and Presenters for the 2020 "MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time"











The below names listed alphabetically by last name will be honored at the 2020 “MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time.”











Kevin Bacon









Drew Barrymore









Kristen Bell









Selma Blair









Chadwick Boseman









Jamie Lee Curtis









Gal Gadot









Sarah Michelle Gellar









Kevin Hart









Adam Sandler









Jason Segel









William Zabka













The below names listed alphabetically by last name are set to present at the 2020 “MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time.”











Jacob Bertrand









Neve Campbell









Sofia Carson









Sabrina Carpenter









Don Cheadle









Lily Collins









Robert Downey Jr.









Chelsea Handler









Derek Hough









Peyton List









Xolo Maridueña









David Spade









Maddie Ziegler













Key details for the 2020 “MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time”











PHOTO AND SHOW MOMENTS TIMELINE OF AVAILABILITY TO MEDIA











TODAY: EPK FOOTAGE BEGINS ROLLING OUT ON THE LINK BELOW









SUNDAY AT 8PM ET: SHOW BEGINS AIRING AND MOMENTS WILL BE MADE AVAILABLE ON THE LINK BELOW AS THEY RUN IN SHOW









EPK CLIPS and SHOW CLIPS:











[url="]%3Cb%3Ehttps%3A%2F%2Fquicksite.io%2F5fbe6fd5e4b026259f11acc5%2Fchannel%2Fmtv-movietvawards-2020-pr%3C%2Fb%3E[/url]









Password: matvaGOAT















PHOTOS:











RED CARPET LINK: Photos Live at 6PM ET on Sunday, December 6th [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fdam.gettyimages.com%2Fassignments%2Fmtv-movie-and-tv-awards-goat-red-carpet[/url]









SHOW MOMENTS LINK: [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fdam.gettyimages.com%2Fassignments%2F2020-mtv-movie-tv-awards-greatest-of-all-time-show[/url]















SHOW DETAILS:











[url="]LOGO+[/url]









Hosted by Vanessa Hudgens









90-minute special premieres Sunday, December 6th 8pm ET/PT and will honor the biggest and best moments in film and TV from the 80s until now









Fan-favorite celebration eyeing 2021 return with epic weekend event









Sia and Steve Aoki with Travis Barker are set to perform at the 2020 “MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time.”































Performer Photos:











[url="]%3Cb%3ESia+%3C%2Fb%3E[/url]









[url="]%3Cb%3ESteve+Aoki%3C%2Fb%3E[/url]









[url="]%3Cb%3ETravis+Barker+%3C%2Fb%3E[/url]

























GOAT: Scream Queen







GOAT: Legendary Lip Lock







GOAT: Dance Your Ass Off







GOAT: Heartbreaking Break-Up







GOAT: Comedy Giant







GOAT: Zero to Hero







GOAT: She-Ro







GOAT: Dynamic Duo







The below list includes the categories for the 2020 "MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time":

GOAT: Dynamic Duo

MTV's Bruce Gillmer, Wendy Plaut, and Vanessa Whitewolf with Jesse Ignjatovic and Barb Bialkowski on behalf of Den of Thieves will serve as Executive Producers for the "MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time." Jackie Barba and Alicia Portugal are Executives in Charge of Production. Lisa Lauricella serves as the Music Talent Executive.

Official sponsors for the 2020 "MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time" include Lay's®, State Farm®, and Wendy's®.

