MTV Unveils the Full List of Honorees and Presenters for the 2020 "MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time"

MTV:
The below names listed alphabetically by last name will be honored at the 2020 “MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time.”
Kevin Bacon
Drew Barrymore
Kristen Bell
Selma Blair
Chadwick Boseman
Jamie Lee Curtis
Gal Gadot
Sarah Michelle Gellar
Kevin Hart
Adam Sandler
Jason Segel
William Zabka
The below names listed alphabetically by last name are set to present at the 2020 “MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time.”
Jacob Bertrand
Neve Campbell
Sofia Carson
Sabrina Carpenter
Don Cheadle
Lily Collins
Robert Downey Jr.
Chelsea Handler
Derek Hough
Peyton List
Xolo Maridueña
David Spade
Maddie Ziegler
Key details for the 2020 “MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time”
*If you need access to the broadcast link, please email us back asap and we will send you a log in*
PHOTO AND SHOW MOMENTS TIMELINE OF AVAILABILITY TO MEDIA
TODAY: EPK FOOTAGE BEGINS ROLLING OUT ON THE LINK BELOW
SUNDAY AT 8PM ET: SHOW BEGINS AIRING AND MOMENTS WILL BE MADE AVAILABLE ON THE LINK BELOW AS THEY RUN IN SHOW
EPK CLIPS and SHOW CLIPS:
[url="]%3Cb%3Ehttps%3A%2F%2Fquicksite.io%2F5fbe6fd5e4b026259f11acc5%2Fchannel%2Fmtv-movietvawards-2020-pr%3C%2Fb%3E[/url]
Password: matvaGOAT
PHOTOS:
RED CARPET LINK: Photos Live at 6PM ET on Sunday, December 6th [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fdam.gettyimages.com%2Fassignments%2Fmtv-movie-and-tv-awards-goat-red-carpet[/url]
SHOW MOMENTS LINK: [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fdam.gettyimages.com%2Fassignments%2F2020-mtv-movie-tv-awards-greatest-of-all-time-show[/url]
SHOW DETAILS:
[url="]LOGO+[/url]
Hosted by Vanessa Hudgens
90-minute special premieres Sunday, December 6th 8pm ET/PT and will honor the biggest and best moments in film and TV from the 80s until now
Fan-favorite celebration eyeing 2021 return with epic weekend event
Sia and Steve Aoki with Travis Barker are set to perform at the 2020 “MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time.”
Performer Photos:
[url="]%3Cb%3ESia+%3C%2Fb%3E[/url]
[url="]%3Cb%3ESteve+Aoki%3C%2Fb%3E[/url]
[url="]%3Cb%3ETravis+Barker+%3C%2Fb%3E[/url]
The below list includes the categories for the 2020 “MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time”
GOAT: Scream Queen
GOAT: Legendary Lip Lock
GOAT: Dance Your Ass Off
GOAT: Heartbreaking Break-Up
GOAT: Comedy Giant
GOAT: Zero to Hero
GOAT: She-Ro
GOAT: Dynamic Duo
PRODUCTION CREDITS: MTV’s Bruce Gillmer, Wendy Plaut, and Vanessa Whitewolf with Jesse Ignjatovic and Barb Bialkowski on behalf of Den of Thieves will serve as Executive Producers for the “MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time.” Jackie Barba and Alicia Portugal are Executives in Charge of Production. Lisa Lauricella serves as the Music Talent Executive.
SPONSORS: Official sponsors for the 2020 “MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time” include Lay's®, State Farm®, and Wendy’s®.
SOCIAL: For additional information, please visit MTVAwards.mtv.com, follow @MTV on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok and YouTube, use hashtag #MTVAwards and follow @MTVAwards on Facebook and Twitter.
MORE INFO: Visit [url="]mtvpress.com[/url] for previous announcements and additional information.
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 6 Warning Signs with NAS:VIAC. Click here to check it out.
- NAS:VIAC 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of NAS:VIAC
- Peter Lynch Chart of NAS:VIAC
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201204005622/en/