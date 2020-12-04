Gatos Silver Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Call

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE/TSX: GATO) (“Gatos Silver”) today announced that it will report its third quarter 2020 operational and financial results after market close on Tuesday, December 8, 2020. Management will be hosting a webcast and conference call at 10:00 a.m. Mountain Time/12:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, December 9, 2020.To register for this conference call, please use this link [url="]http%3A%2F%2Fwww.directeventreg.com%2Fregistration%2Fevent%2F4999363[/url]. After registering a confirmation will be sent through email, including dial in details and unique conference call codes for entry. Registration is open through the live call, to ensure you are connected for the full call we suggest registering a day in advance or at minimum 10 minutes before the start of the call.Title: Gatos Silver Q3 2020 Earnings CallURL: [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fevent.on24.com%2Fwcc%2Fr%2F2870107%2FD966C606BFE8B571ED204B06CC2D008A[/url]A replay of the webcast will also be available following the conference call on the Company’s website, [url="]www.gatossilver.com[/url].Investors and others should note that Gatos Silver communicates with its investors and the public using its company website ([url="]https%3A%2F%2Fgatossilver.com%2F[/url]) as well as other channels, including but not limited to presentations, Securities and Exchange Commission filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts. The information Gatos Silver communicates through these channels could be deemed to be material information. As a result, Gatos Silver encourages investors and others interested in Gatos Silver to review the information it disseminates through these channels on a regular basis. The contents of Gatos Silver's website or other channels, or any other website that may be accessed from its website or these channels, shall not be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

