Chill N Out Cryotherapy, Inc. Acquires Classworx, Inc.

December 04, 2020 | About: OTCPK:CHNO +66.67%

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / December 4, 2020 / Chill N Out Cryotherapy, Inc. (OTC PINK:CHNO), a Delaware corporation, acquires Classworx, Inc., a Colorado corporation, along with its asset classworx.com. As part of the acquisition, the company has appointed a new Board of Directors which is comprised of Raymond Firth and Thomas Powers.

About Chill N Out Cryotherapy, Inc. DBA Classworx
ClassWorx.com is a Georgia-based provider of an internet-based, global network-directory that will comprise of Instructors utilizing video conferencing platforms to remotely deliver individual or group instruction in a broad range of disciplines ("virtual classes").

Classworx.com connects Instructors, both independent and those affiliated within organizations, with individual and group class participants utilizing proprietary technologies and methodologies to maximize the virtual class experiences and the efficiencies of the remote delivery modes of instruction.


The Company is based in the Atlanta, Georgia area and spans a global outreach through the worldwide web. The address of the principal office of the Company is 5051 Peachtree Corners Circle; Suite 200; Peachtree Corners, Georgia 30092; and its telephone number is (470) 448-4734. The web address is www.classsworx.com.

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic affecting the United States and most other countries in the world since early 2020, the use of previously existing video conferencing technologies, such as those provided by ZOOM Technologies, Google Hangouts and CISCO Webex, has grown exponentially for people of all ages and in most locales with internet access throughout the world.

Safe Harbor:
This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the 'Exchange Act'), including statements regarding potential sales, the success of the company's business, as well as statements that include the word believe or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of Chill N Out Cryotherapy, Inc. DBA Classworx to differ materially from those implied or expressed.

Contact:
Raymond Firth
470-448-4734
www.classworx.com

SOURCE: Chill N Out Cryotherapy, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/619586/Chill-N-Out-Cryotherapy-Inc-Acquires-Classworx-Inc

