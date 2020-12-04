Skillz to Participate in UBS's 2020 Global Technology, Media & Telecommunications Virtual Conference

[url="]Skillz+Inc.[/url] (“Skillz”), the leading mobile games platform connecting players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition, today announced that its CEO and founder, Andrew Paradise, will participate at UBS’s 2020 Global Technology, Media & Telecommunications Virtual Conference being held December 7-9, 2020.Paradise will be participating in a fireside chat on December 8, 2020, at 8:10am PST.Access to a live audio webcast of the discussion in listen-only mode will be available through the “Investors” section of the Skillz website at [url="]www.skillz.com[/url]. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the company’s website.[url="]Skillz[/url] is the [url="]leading+mobile+games+platform[/url] that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The Skillz platform helps developers build multi-million dollar franchises by enabling [url="]social+competition[/url] in their games. Leveraging its [url="]patented+technology[/url], Skillz hosts billions of [url="]casual+esports[/url] tournaments for millions of mobile players worldwide, and distributes millions in prizes each month. Skillz has earned recognition as one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, CNBC’s Disruptor 50, Forbes’ Next Billion-Dollar Startups, and the #1 fastest-growing company in America on the Inc. 5000. On September 1, 2020, Skillz entered into a business combination agreement with Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: FEAC, FEAC.U and FEAC WS). Upon the closing of the transaction, the combined company intends to change its name to Skillz and trade on the NYSE under the ticker symbol “SKLZ.” [url="]www.skillz.com[/url]Source: Skillz Inc.

