AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Arch Capital Group Ltd. And Its Subsidiaries

Arch Insurance (UK) Limited







has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “aa-” of Arch Reinsurance Ltd.(Arch) (Bermuda) and its strategic affiliates. Concurrently, AM Best has affirmed the Long-Term ICR of “a-” and the Long-Term Issue Credit Ratings (Long-Term IRs) of Arch Capital Group Ltd.(Arch Capital) (Bermuda) [NASDAQ: ACGL], the ultimate holding company; Arch Capital Group (US) Inc (Delaware); and Arch Capital Finance LLC(Delaware). (See below for a detailed listing of the companies and ratings.) The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.The ratings of Arch reflect the group’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best categorizes as strongest, as well as its strong operating performance, favorable business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.The ratings are based on Arch’s historically strong operating performance, as well as its balance sheet strength, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio, and strong management team. Arch continues to perform favorably on most operating metrics while maintaining a strong risk-adjusted capital position, despite a significant Stressed Ultimate Loss, as calculated according to AM Best’s “Evaluating Mortgage Insurance” criteria procedure, and low risk-adjusted investment market returns. Arch has demonstrated that it will actively manage the (re)insurance cycles.The stable outlooks reflect AM Best’s expectations that the group’s strongest level of balance sheet strength will continue to be supported by strong and stable operating performance, favorable reserve development, diverse business profile and well-defined ERM program.AM Best also recognizes that the mortgage insurance business relies heavily on financial models that can vary from actual results. AM Best utilized a conservative stress scenario for Arch’s mortgage insurance book of business when calculating stress-tested risk-adjusted capitalization. Mortgage insurance products have a relatively long exposure period when compared with most of Arch’s current property/casualty insurance and reinsurance products, which can be characterized as medium tail on average. AM Best considered long-term sources of liquidity in the evaluation of these potential tail risk events.The FSR of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term ICRs of “aa-” have been affirmed with stable outlooks for Arch Reinsurance Ltd. and its following affiliates:The following Long-Term IRs have been affirmed with stable outlooks:





Arch Capital Group Ltd.—





-- “a-” on $300 million 7.35% senior unsecured notes, due 2034





-- “bbb” on $450 million 5.25% non-cumulative preferred shares, Series C





-- “bbb” on $330 million 5.45% non-cumulative preferred shares, Series C









Arch Capital Group (US) Inc(guaranteed by Arch Capital Group Ltd.)—





-- “a-” on $500 million 5.144% senior unsecured notes, due 2043









Arch Capital Finance LLC(guaranteed by Arch Capital Group Ltd.)—





-- “a-” on $500 million 4.011% senior unsecured notes, due 2026





-- “a-” on $450 million 5.031% senior unsecured notes, due 2046







The following indicative Long-Term IRs under the existing shelf registration have been affirmed with stable outlooks:









Arch Capital Group Ltd.—





-- “a-” on senior unsecured debt





-- “bbb+” on subordinated debt





-- “bbb” on preferred stock









Arch Capital Group (US) Inc(guaranteed by Arch Capital Group Ltd.)—





-- “a-” on senior unsecured debt





-- “bbb+” on subordinated debt





-- “bbb” on preferred stock







