Arcos Dorados Participates in Investor Conferences

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ARCO) (“Arcos Dorados” or the “Company”), Latin America’s largest restaurant chain and the world’s largest independent McDonald’s franchisee, today announced its participation in the following investor conferences:

Itaú Latin America Conference for equity investors. The conference was held virtually from Monday, November 23 through Wednesday, November 25, and the Company participated in all three days.

J.P. Morgan Brazil Opportunities Conference for equity investors. The conference was held virtually from Tuesday, December 1 through Thursday, December 3 and the Company participated on December 3.

Emerging Markets Investors Alliance ESG Conference. The conference will be held virtually on Wednesday, December 9 and Thursday, December 10 and the Company will participate on December 10.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados is the world’s largest independent McDonald’s franchisee, operating the largest quick service restaurant chain in Latin America and the Caribbean. It has the exclusive right to own, operate and grant franchises of McDonald’s restaurants in 20 Latin American and Caribbean countries and territories with more than 2,200 restaurants, operated by the Company or by its sub-franchisees, that together employ over 100 thousand people (as of 09/30/2020). The Company is also committed to the development of the communities in which it operates, to providing young people their first formal job opportunities and to utilize its Scale for Good to achieve a positive environmental impact. Arcos Dorados is listed for trading on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: ARCO).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201204005514/en/