RiverNorth Closed-End Funds Declare Year-End Capital Gain Distributions

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. and the RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. have each declared a year-end capital gain distribution, as detailed below. These year-end capital gain distributions are in addition to each fund’s regular monthly distribution and are being paid to allow the funds to meet their 2020 distribution requirements for federal excise tax purposes.

Ex Date Record Date Payable Date December 16, 2020 December 17, 2020 December 31, 2020

Ticker Fund Name Short-Term Capital Gain

Distribution Per Share Long-Term Capital Gain

Distribution Per Share RMI1 RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. $0.00000 $0.31355

Ticker Fund Name Short-Term Capital Gain

Distribution Per Share Long-Term Capital Gain

Distribution Per Share RFM1 RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. $0.22830 $0.04687

___________________________________________________________________________________

RiverNorth does not provide tax advice; consult a professional tax advisor regarding your specific tax situation. Income may be subject to state and local taxes as well as the AMT.

As of the date of this release, RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund, Inc., RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc., and RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corp. do not anticipate having to make a year-end capital gain distribution. Such determinations are based on then current estimates and are subject to change.

With each distribution that does not consist solely of net investment income, the respective Fund will issue a notice to shareholders and an accompanying press release that will provide detailed information regarding the amount and composition of the distribution and other related information. The amounts and sources of distributions reported in the notice to shareholders are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes will depend upon the Fund’s investment experience during its full fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. Each Fund will send shareholders a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell them how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.

Each Fund may at times distribute more than its net investment income and net realized capital gains; therefore, a portion of the distribution may result in a return of capital. A return of capital occurs when some or all of the money that shareholders invested in the Fund is paid back to them. A return of capital does not necessarily reflect the Fund’s investment performance and should not be confused with ‘yield’ or ‘income.’ Any such returns of capital will decrease the Fund’s total assets and, therefore, could have the effect of increasing the Fund’s expense ratio. In addition, in order to make the level of distributions called for under its plan, the Fund may have to sell its portfolio securities at a less than opportune time.

