  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Business Wire
Business Wire
Articles 

Lattice Semiconductor Wins 2020 GSA Most Respected Semiconductor Company Award

December 04, 2020 | About: NAS:LSCC +1.51%


[url="]Lattice+Semiconductor+Corporation[/url] (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced the company won a Global Semiconductor Alliance (GSA) [url="]2020+Most+Respected+Public+Semiconductor+Company+Award[/url]. The award recognizes companies for their vision, technology, and market leadership as determined by votes from GSA members.



Jim Anderson, President and Chief Executive Officer at Lattice, said, “On behalf of the entire Lattice Semiconductor team, I thank the GSA for this recognition. I also want to congratulate my Lattice teammates on this award and on their creativity, dedication, and outstanding teamwork. We look forward to continuing to unlock the full potential of Lattice as we accelerate adoption of Lattice’s low power FPGAs and solutions stacks across our target markets.”



This year’s virtual ceremony was attended by nearly 1,500 global executives in the semiconductor and technology industries. Members of the GSA represent 70 percent of the $450B+ global semiconductor industry.



About Lattice Semiconductor



Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) is the low power programmable leader. We solve customer problems across the network, from the Edge to the Cloud, in the growing communications, computing, industrial, automotive, and consumer markets. Our technology, long-standing relationships, and commitment to world-class support let our customers quickly and easily unleash their innovation to create a smart, secure, and connected world.



For more information about Lattice, please visit [url="]www.latticesemi.com[/url]. You can also follow us via [url="]LinkedIn[/url], [url="]Twitter[/url], [url="]Facebook[/url], [url="]YouTube[/url], [url="]WeChat[/url], [url="]Weibo[/url], or [url="]Youku[/url].



Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, Lattice Semiconductor (& design), and specific product designations are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. The use of the word “partner” does not imply a legal partnership between Lattice and any other entity.



GENERAL NOTICE: Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective holders.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201204005614/en/


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Business Wire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)