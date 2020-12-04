  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

BridgeBio Pharma Reports Inducement Grants under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

December 04, 2020 | About: BBIO +3.21%

PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. ( BBIO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on genetic diseases, today announced that on December 1, 2020, the compensation committee of BridgeBio’s board of directors granted 15 new employees options to purchase an aggregate of 15,351 shares of the Company’s common stock with a per share exercise price of $51.13 and restricted stock units for an aggregate of 21,092 shares of the Company’s common stock. All of the above-described awards were made under BridgeBio’s 2019 Inducement Equity Plan (the Plan).

The above-described awards were each granted as an inducement material to the employees entering into employment with the Company in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), and were granted pursuant to the terms of the Plan. The Plan was adopted by BridgeBio’s board of directors in November 2019.

About BridgeBio
BridgeBio a team of experienced drug discoverers, developers and innovators working to create life-altering medicines that target well-characterized genetic diseases at their source. BridgeBio was founded in 2015 to identify and advance transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases, which are diseases that arise from defects in a single gene, and cancers with clear genetic drivers. BridgeBio’s pipeline of over 20 development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development.

Media Contact:
Grace Rauh
[email protected]
(917) 232-5478

Investor Contact:
John Grimaldi, Burns McClellan
[email protected]
212-213-0006 ext. 362

Source: BridgeBio Pharma, Inc.

ti?nf=ODA5NzExMiMzODU3MzQwIzIxNTY5MjY=
952aeea6-0cb4-4dde-a821-fc3e02dc19c5

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Marketwired

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)