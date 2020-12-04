  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Penumbra, Inc. to Participate in CEO Discussion with Bank of America

December 04, 2020 | About: NYSE:PEN +1.76%

PR Newswire

ALAMEDA, Calif., Dec. 4, 2020

ALAMEDA, Calif., Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE: PEN) today announced that its chief executive officer is scheduled to participate in a discussion with Bank of America on Tuesday, December 8, 2020.

Penumbra, Inc. Logo (PRNewsFoto/Penumbra, Inc.)

Event: CEO Discussion with Bank of America
Date: Tuesday, December 8, 2020
Time: 8:30am ET / 5:30am PT

An audio webcast of the discussion will be available by visiting the investors' section of the company's website at www.penumbrainc.com. The audio webcast will be available on the company's website for at least two weeks following the event.

About Penumbra
Penumbra, Inc., headquartered in Alameda, California, is a global healthcare company focused on innovative therapies. Penumbra designs, develops, manufactures and markets novel products and has a broad portfolio that addresses challenging medical conditions in markets with significant unmet need. Penumbra sells its products to hospitals and healthcare providers primarily through its direct sales organization in the United States, most of Europe, Canada and Australia, and through distributors in select international markets. The Penumbra logo is a trademark of Penumbra, Inc. For more information, visit www.penumbrainc.com.

Investor Relations
Penumbra, Inc.
510-995-2461
[email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/penumbra-inc-to-participate-in-ceo-discussion-with-bank-of-america-301186771.html

SOURCE Penumbra, Inc.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)