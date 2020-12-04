PBF Logistics to attend Wells Fargo Virtual Midstream and Utility Symposium

PR Newswire
PARSIPPANY, N.J., Dec. 4, 2020
PARSIPPANY, N.J., Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:NYSE:PBFX) announced today that the partnership's management will be participating in the Wells Fargo Virtual Midstream and Utility Symposium on December 8, 2020.
About PBF Logistics LP
PBF Logistics LP (NYSE: PBFX), headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey, is a fee-based, growth-oriented master limited partnership formed by PBF Energy Inc. to own or lease, operate, develop and acquire crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities and similar logistics assets.
