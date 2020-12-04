Orbimed Advisors Llc Buys Prelude Therapeutics Inc, PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc, Acutus Medical Inc, Sells Ascendis Pharma A/S, Cigna Corp, Alector Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Orbimed Advisors Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Prelude Therapeutics Inc, PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc, Acutus Medical Inc, Theravance Biopharma Inc, Acceleron Pharma Inc, sells Ascendis Pharma A/S, Cigna Corp, Alector Inc, Natera Inc, Glaukos Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Orbimed Advisors Llc. As of 2020Q3, Orbimed Advisors Llc owns 136 stocks with a total value of $7.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Orbimed Advisors Llc initiated holding in Prelude Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.2 and $30.13, with an estimated average price of $28.24. The stock is now traded at around $51.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.07%. The holding were 15,594,877 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Orbimed Advisors Llc initiated holding in PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.5 and $38, with an estimated average price of $36.8. The stock is now traded at around $47.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.36%. The holding were 7,330,423 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Orbimed Advisors Llc initiated holding in Acutus Medical Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.5 and $37.65, with an estimated average price of $30.44. The stock is now traded at around $27.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.11%. The holding were 5,477,958 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Orbimed Advisors Llc initiated holding in Stryker Corp. The purchase prices were between $177.77 and $215.81, with an estimated average price of $194.27. The stock is now traded at around $239.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 235,000 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Orbimed Advisors Llc initiated holding in Change Healthcare Inc. The purchase prices were between $10 and $14.95, with an estimated average price of $12.7. The stock is now traded at around $17.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 3,093,700 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Orbimed Advisors Llc initiated holding in I-MAB. The purchase prices were between $27.46 and $47.03, with an estimated average price of $32.98. The stock is now traded at around $37.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 606,070 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Orbimed Advisors Llc added to a holding in Theravance Biopharma Inc by 143.46%. The purchase prices were between $14.79 and $22.49, with an estimated average price of $18.74. The stock is now traded at around $17.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 6,219,110 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Orbimed Advisors Llc added to a holding in Acceleron Pharma Inc by 371.42%. The purchase prices were between $89.13 and $113.11, with an estimated average price of $99.44. The stock is now traded at around $118.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 601,066 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Orbimed Advisors Llc added to a holding in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc by 297.38%. The purchase prices were between $13.19 and $16.66, with an estimated average price of $14.49. The stock is now traded at around $14.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 4,754,000 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Orbimed Advisors Llc added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 23.14%. The purchase prices were between $57.43 and $63.64, with an estimated average price of $60.17. The stock is now traded at around $62.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 3,549,100 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Orbimed Advisors Llc added to a holding in Progyny Inc by 391.34%. The purchase prices were between $24.77 and $32.6, with an estimated average price of $27.54. The stock is now traded at around $37.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 1,675,500 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Orbimed Advisors Llc added to a holding in Verona Pharma PLC by 355.44%. The purchase prices were between $4.45 and $10.2, with an estimated average price of $6.87. The stock is now traded at around $7.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 5,694,841 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Orbimed Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Cigna Corp. The sale prices were between $160.5 and $190.5, with an estimated average price of $176.27.

Orbimed Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Glaukos Corp. The sale prices were between $37.23 and $50.97, with an estimated average price of $43.93.

Orbimed Advisors Llc sold out a holding in SelectQuote Inc. The sale prices were between $17.27 and $25.78, with an estimated average price of $20.88.

Orbimed Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Inspire Medical Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $87.5 and $130.91, with an estimated average price of $109.99.

Orbimed Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Immunomedics Inc. The sale prices were between $36.91 and $85.53, with an estimated average price of $50.24.

Orbimed Advisors Llc sold out a holding in IQVIA Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $141.28 and $169.75, with an estimated average price of $156.54.

Orbimed Advisors Llc reduced to a holding in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 53.01%. The sale prices were between $134.29 and $154.32, with an estimated average price of $143.8. The stock is now traded at around $166.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.73%. Orbimed Advisors Llc still held 734,500 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Orbimed Advisors Llc reduced to a holding in Alector Inc by 54.39%. The sale prices were between $10.54 and $24.96, with an estimated average price of $16.23. The stock is now traded at around $14.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.13%. Orbimed Advisors Llc still held 2,725,313 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Orbimed Advisors Llc reduced to a holding in Natera Inc by 34.87%. The sale prices were between $45.89 and $72.67, with an estimated average price of $56.84. The stock is now traded at around $87.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.8%. Orbimed Advisors Llc still held 2,110,700 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Orbimed Advisors Llc reduced to a holding in Mersana Therapeutics Inc by 30.43%. The sale prices were between $16.2 and $25.7, with an estimated average price of $20.18. The stock is now traded at around $23.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.19%. Orbimed Advisors Llc still held 1,328,852 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Orbimed Advisors Llc reduced to a holding in Zymeworks Inc by 41.42%. The sale prices were between $29.21 and $46.58, with an estimated average price of $34.32. The stock is now traded at around $54.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.12%. Orbimed Advisors Llc still held 341,102 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Orbimed Advisors Llc reduced to a holding in ObsEva SA by 49.99%. The sale prices were between $2.46 and $6.15, with an estimated average price of $2.9. The stock is now traded at around $2.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.11%. Orbimed Advisors Llc still held 1,303,000 shares as of 2020-09-30.