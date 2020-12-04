  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Pvh Corp (PVH) EVP, COO and CFO Michael A Shaffer Sold $2.6 million of Shares

December 04, 2020 | About: PVH +3.85%

EVP, COO and CFO of Pvh Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Michael A Shaffer (insider trades) sold 29,240 shares of PVH on 12/04/2020 at an average price of $88.61 a share. The total sale was $2.6 million.

PVH Corp is apparel company, which designs and markets branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeanswear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear and other related products. Its brands include Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein. PVH Corp has a market cap of $6.51 billion; its shares were traded at around $91.53 with and P/S ratio of 0.87. The dividend yield of PVH Corp stocks is 0.09%. PVH Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 9.50% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated PVH Corp the business predictability rank of 3-star. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with PVH Corp. .

CFO Recent Trades:

  • EVP, COO and CFO Michael A Shaffer sold 29,240 shares of PVH stock on 12/04/2020 at the average price of $88.61. The price of the stock has increased by 3.3% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • EVP, General Counsel & Sec. Mark D Fischer sold 3,900 shares of PVH stock on 12/04/2020 at the average price of $89.9. The price of the stock has increased by 1.81% since.
  • EVP, Cheif HR Officer David F Kozel sold 5,340 shares of PVH stock on 12/04/2020 at the average price of $88.46. The price of the stock has increased by 3.47% since.

For the complete insider trading history of PVH, click here

.

