Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (IONS) CEO Brett P Monia Sold $1.1 million of Shares

CEO of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Brett P Monia (insider trades) sold 21,160 shares of IONS on 12/02/2020 at an average price of $51.32 a share. The total sale was $1.1 million.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc is the RNA-targeted drug discovery and development company. Its broad pipeline consists of close to 32 drugs to treat a wide variety of diseases with an emphasis on cardiovascular, metabolic, severe, and rare diseases. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a market cap of $7.16 billion; its shares were traded at around $51.22 with a P/E ratio of 106.72 and P/S ratio of 7.74. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Brett P Monia sold 21,160 shares of IONS stock on 12/02/2020 at the average price of $51.32. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.19% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

EVP, Finance & CFO Elizabeth L Hougen sold 21,680 shares of IONS stock on 11/25/2020 at the average price of $50.05. The price of the stock has increased by 2.34% since.

EVP, Finance & CFO Elizabeth L Hougen sold 23,320 shares of IONS stock on 11/24/2020 at the average price of $50.24. The price of the stock has increased by 1.95% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Scientific Officer C Frank Bennett sold 7,053 shares of IONS stock on 12/02/2020 at the average price of $51.32. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.19% since.

Exec Chairman of the Board Stanley T Crooke sold 12,990 shares of IONS stock on 11/25/2020 at the average price of $50.05. The price of the stock has increased by 2.34% since.

EVP, Development Richard S Geary sold 11,920 shares of IONS stock on 11/25/2020 at the average price of $50.05. The price of the stock has increased by 2.34% since.

Director B Lynne Parshall sold 3,590 shares of IONS stock on 11/25/2020 at the average price of $50.05. The price of the stock has increased by 2.34% since.

EVP, Development Richard S Geary sold 13,080 shares of IONS stock on 11/24/2020 at the average price of $50.24. The price of the stock has increased by 1.95% since.

