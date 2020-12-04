Seagen Inc (SGEN) President and CEO Clay B Siegall Sold $3.8 million of Shares

President and CEO of Seagen Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Clay B Siegall (insider trades) sold 21,253 shares of SGEN on 12/03/2020 at an average price of $179.28 a share. The total sale was $3.8 million.

Seattle Genetics Inc is a biotechnology company. The company is focused on development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products are ADCETRIS (brentuximab vedotin) US and ADCETRIS (brentuximab vedotin) Canada. Seagen Inc has a market cap of $32.08 billion; its shares were traded at around $179.23 with a P/E ratio of 70.56 and P/S ratio of 17.07. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Seagen Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Todd E Simpson sold 7,509 shares of SGEN stock on 11/05/2020 at the average price of $180.37. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.63% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP, Commercial Charles R Romp sold 13,666 shares of SGEN stock on 12/03/2020 at the average price of $179.21. The price of the stock has increased by 0.01% since.

Director David W Gryska sold 15,000 shares of SGEN stock on 11/19/2020 at the average price of $173.7. The price of the stock has increased by 3.18% since.

Director David W Gryska sold 4,500 shares of SGEN stock on 11/05/2020 at the average price of $180.6. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.76% since.

