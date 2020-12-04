  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

SPLUNK ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Splunk, Inc. on Behalf of Splunk Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

December 04, 2020 | About: SPLK +1.92%

NEW YORK, Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Splunk, Inc. ( SPLK) on behalf of Splunk stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Splunk has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Click here to participate in the action.

On December 2, 2020, Splunk Inc. stunned the market when it announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2021. These results fell short of annual recurring and total revenue estimates, and Splunk reported a loss of 7 cents per share versus an expected gain of 8 cents per share. Splunk’s forecast for the fourth quarter of 2020 was also lower than expected. Numerous analysts have already downgraded the stock and cut their price targets. This includes JPMorgan, who was “blindsided by the magnitude of too many large deals slipping in the final days of October.”

On this news, Splunk’s stock price fell $47.88 per share, to close at $158.03 per share on December 3, 2020.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Splunk shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker, Melissa Fortunato, or Marion Passmore by email at [email protected], or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information:
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
Marion Passmore, Esq.
(212) 355-4648
[email protected]
www.bespc.com

Comments

