ABX Air Reaches Tentative Agreement with Pilot Union

December 04, 2020


Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (ATSG) said today that its ABX Air subsidiary has reached a tentative agreement to amend the collective bargaining agreement with its pilot group, currently numbering more than 230 flight crew members.



ABX Air’s pilots are represented by the Airline Professionals Association of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, Local 1224 (IBT).



The tentative agreement would extend for six (6) years from the date of ratification by the ABX Air pilots.



“We are optimistic that this tentative agreement, if ratified, will give ABX Air the opportunity to compete for new growth and provide all our employees with opportunities for career advancement and financial stability,” said ABX Air president David Soaper, “while ensuring that ABX Air continues to provide the excellent service its customers expect.”



Terms of the tentative agreement were not disclosed but will be presented to the ABX Air pilot group prior to holding a ratification vote. The vote is expected to be completed prior to the end of the year.



About Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (ATSG)



ATSG is a leading provider of aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation and related services to domestic and foreign air carriers and other companies that outsource their air cargo lift requirements. ATSG, through its leasing and airline subsidiaries, is the world's largest owner and operator of converted Boeing 767 freighter aircraft. Through its principal subsidiaries, including three airlines with separate and distinct U.S. FAA Part 121 Air Carrier certificates, ATSG provides aircraft leasing, air cargo lift, passenger ACMI and charter services, aircraft maintenance services and airport ground services. ATSG's subsidiaries include ABX Air, Inc.; Airborne Global Solutions, Inc.; Airborne Maintenance and Engineering Services, Inc., including its subsidiary, Pemco World Air Services, Inc.; Air Transport International, Inc.; Cargo Aircraft Management, Inc.; and Omni Air International, LLC. For more information, please see [url="]www.atsginc.com[/url].

