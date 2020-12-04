WeissLaw LLP Reminds TGC, APXT, FSKR, and INAQ Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and

would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning

this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

WeissLaw LLP

1500 Broadway, 16th Floor

New York, NY 10036

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

[email protected]

Tengasco Inc. (NYSE: TGC)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Tengasco Inc. (NYSE: TGC) in connection with the company's proposed merger with privately-held oil developmental company Riley Exploration–Permian, LLC ("Riley"), pursuant to which TGC will issue shares of TGC common stock to Riley members and the new combined entity will trade under the new ticker symbol "REPX." If you own TGC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/TGC/

Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: APXT)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: APXT) in connection with the Company's proposed merger with AvePoint Inc. ("AvePoint"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, APXT will acquire AvePoint through a reverse merger that will result in AvePoint becoming a public company traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the new ticker symbol "AVPT." If you own APXT shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/APXT/

FS KKR Capital Corp. II. (NYSE: FSKR)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of FS KKR Capital Corp. II. (NYSE: FSKR) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by FS KKR Capital Corp. ("FSK"). Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, FSKR shareholders will be entitled to receive a number of FSK shares with a net asset value per share ("NAV") equal to the NAV of the FSKR shares they hold. If you own FSKR shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/FSKR/

INSU Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ: INAQ)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of INSU Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ: INAQ) in connection with the Company's proposed merger with Metromile, Inc. ("Metromile"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, INAQ will acquire Metromile through a reverse merger that will result in Metromile becoming a public company traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol "MLE." If you own INAQ shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/INAQ/

