Ecolab Inc (ECL) CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD & CEO Douglas M Jr Baker Sold $32.7 million of Shares

December 04, 2020 | About: ECL +2.67%

CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD & CEO of Ecolab Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Douglas M Jr Baker (insider trades) sold 148,107 shares of ECL on 12/03/2020 at an average price of $220.48 a share. The total sale was $32.7 million.

Ecolab Inc produces and markets cleaning and sanitation products for the hospitality, healthcare, and industrial markets. It offers a variety of products and services, which include dish and laundry washing systems, pest control, and repair services. Ecolab Inc has a market cap of $64.4 billion; its shares were traded at around $225.61 with and P/S ratio of 4.44. The dividend yield of Ecolab Inc stocks is 0.84%. Ecolab Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 9.90% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Ecolab Inc the business predictability rank of 2-star. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Ecolab Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD & CEO Douglas M Jr Baker sold 148,107 shares of ECL stock on 12/03/2020 at the average price of $220.48. The price of the stock has increased by 2.33% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director Barbara Beck sold 13,900 shares of ECL stock on 12/02/2020 at the average price of $222.26. The price of the stock has increased by 1.51% since.
  • EVP, GC & SECRETARY Michael C. Mccormick sold 2,921 shares of ECL stock on 11/24/2020 at the average price of $220. The price of the stock has increased by 2.55% since.
  • EVP, GC & Secretary Michael C. Mccormick sold 7,647 shares of ECL stock on 11/06/2020 at the average price of $199.16. The price of the stock has increased by 13.28% since.

For the complete insider trading history of ECL, click here

.

