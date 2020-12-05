  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
SUPER MICRO INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Super Micro Computer, Inc. - SMCI

December 05, 2020 | About: NAS:SMCI +3.24%

PR Newswire

NEW ORLEANS, Dec. 5, 2020

NEW ORLEANS, Dec. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF"), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NasdaqGS: SMCI).

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") - - not all law firms are created equal. Visit www.ksfcounsel.com to learn more about KSF. (PRNewsfoto/Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC)

On October 26, 2017, the Company disclosed an investigation into revenue recorded in 2Q 2017 (ended 12/31/2016), extending a prior delay for filing its 2017 10-K. Then, on August 22, 2018, the Company disclosed that its stock was being delisted for its ongoing failure to file its 2017 10-K and 10-Q reports. Then, on November 15, 2018, the Company disclosed that its financial statements for each of the quarterly and annual periods during FY15, FY16 and the first three quarters of FY17 should no longer be relied upon because of errors "primarily related to the timing of recognition of revenue and classification of certain inventory." Then, on May 17, 2019, the Company filed restated financial results for FY15-FY17, also describing material weaknesses in internal controls, including "a culture of aggressively focusing on quarterly revenue without sufficient focus on compliance," among other things.

On August 25, 2020, the SEC issued cease and desist orders against the Company and certain executives for violations of federal securities laws, including "antifraud, reporting, books and records, and internal accounting controls provisions," and fined the Company $17.5 million.

The Company has also been sued in a securities class action lawsuit for failing to disclose material information to investors, violating federal securities laws, which is ongoing.

KSF's investigation is focusing on whether Super Micro's officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to Super Micro's shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or have been a long-term holder of Super Micro shares and would like to discuss your legal rights, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn ([email protected]), or visit http://ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-smci/ to learn more.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner
[email protected]
1-877-515-1850
1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200
New Orleans, LA 70163

