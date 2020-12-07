Weekly CEO Buys Highlight

According to GuruFocus Insider Data, these were the largest CEO buys during the past week.

American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Chairman, CEO, President and 10% Owner Ernest S. Rady bought 50,089 shares on Dec. 1 at a price of $28.99. The price of the stock has increased by 7.21% since then.

American Assets Trust is a self-administered real estate investment trust based in the United States. The company invests in, operates and develops retail, office, residential and mixed-use properties primarily located in California, Oregon, Washington and Hawaii.

The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion. Its shares traded at $31.08 with a price-earnings ratio of 49.41 as of Dec. 4.

Net income for the third quarter of 2020 was $5.0 million compared to $12.9 million for the third quarter of 2019.

Rady also bought 54,994 shares on Nov. 11 at a price of $25.72 and 2,194 shares on Nov. 20 at a price of $28.77. Since then, the price of the stock has increased by 8.03%.

Biogen

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) CEO Michel Vounatsos bought 3,100 shares on Nov. 30 at a price of $241.31. The price of the stock has increased by 1.89% since then.

Biogen and Idec merged in 2003, combining forces to market Biogen's multiple sclerosis drug Avonex and Idec's cancer drug Rituxan. Biogen also markets novel MS drugs Plegridy, Tysabri, Tecfidera and Vumerity. Biogen has several drug candidates in phase 3 trials in neurology and neurodegenerative diseases.

The company has a market cap of $37.84 billion. Its shares traded at $245.87 with a price-earnings ratio of 8.09 as of Dec. 4.

Third quarter 2020 net income was $702 million compared to $1.55 billion for the third quarter of 2019.

Golub Capital

Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) CEO David Golub bought 11,755 shares during the past week at the average price of $14.03.

Golub Capital BDC is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified investment management company. The company's investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing in senior secured and one-stop loans in U.S. middle-market companies. It also invests in second lien and subordinated loans, warrants and minority equity securities in middle-market companies.

The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion. Its shares traded at $14.13 with a price-earnings ratio of 38.40 as of Dec. 4.

Net investment income during the three months ended Sept. 30 was $39.31 million compared to $26.8 million for the prior-year quarter.

Golub bought 4,000 shares on Nov. 23 at a price of $13.76; 2,000 shares on Nov. 24 at a price of $13.88; 4,000 shares on Nov. 27 at a price of $14.01; 3,755 shares on Dec. 1 at a price of $13.99; and 4,000 shares on Dec. 2 at a price of $14.09. Since then, the price of the stock has increased by 0.28%.

Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 4,000 shares on Nov. 23 at a price of $13.76; 2,000 shares on Nov. 24 at a price of $13.88; 4,000 shares on Nov. 27 at a price of $14.01; 3,755 shares on Dec. 1 at a price of $13.99; and 4,000 shares on Dec. 2 at a price of $14.09. The price of the stock has increased by 0.28% since then.

Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP (NYSE:EPD) Co-CEO AJ Teague bought 5,025 shares on Dec. 3 at a price of $20.07. Since then, the price of the stock has increased by 3.44%.

Enterprise Products Partners is a master limited partnership that transports and processes natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, refined products and petrochemicals. It is one of the largest midstream companies, with operations servicing most producing regions in the Lower 48 states.

The company has a market cap of $45.32 billion. Its shares traded at $20.76 with a price-earnings ratio of 10.08 as of Dec. 4.

Third quarter 2020 net income was $1.08 billion compared to $1.05 billion for the prior-year period.

Teague also bought 1,880 shares on Nov. 16 at a price of $19.05. The price of the stock has increased by 8.98% since then.

Director John R. Rutherford bought 4,000 shares on Nov. 18 at a price of $19.22. Since then, the price of the stock has increased by 8.01%.

State Auto Financial

State Auto Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:STFC) President and CEO Michael Larocco bought 5,000 shares on Nov. 30 at a price of $15.00. The price of the stock has increased by 11.73% since then.

State Auto Financial is a property and casualty insurance holding company. The company is engaged in writing personal, business and specialty insurance. It markets its insurance products through the United States. Personal Insurance Segment and its products include personal auto, homeowners. Commercial Insurance Segment products include commercial auto, small commercial package, middle-market commercial, workers' compensation, farm and ranch and other commercials.

The company has a market cap of $734.72 million. Its shares traded at $16.76 as of Dec. 4.

Net income for the third quarter of 2020 was $11.6 million compared to $11.5 million for the same 2019 period.

Senior Vice President Jason Earl Berkey bought 5,000 shares on Dec. 2 at a price of $15.94. Since then, the price of the stock has increased by 5.14%.

Senior Vice President Kim Burton Garland bought 2,464 shares on Nov. 19 at a price of $15.25; 765 shares on Nov. 20 at a price of $15.21; 697 shares on Nov. 27 at a price of $15.25; and 7,853 shares on Nov. 30 at a price of $15.12. The price of the stock has increased by 10.85% since then.

For the complete list of stocks bought by their company CEOs, go to: CEO Buys.

Disclosure: I do not own stock in any of the companies mentioned in the article.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.