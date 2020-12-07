  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Tiziano Frateschi
Tiziano Frateschi
Articles (2660)

5 Retailers Popular Among Gurus

Movado Group makes the list

December 07, 2020 | About: HIBB +1.91% HZO +1.41% SCVL +1.2% HVT -2.89% MOV -3.06%

According to the GuruFocus All-in-One Screener as of Dec. 7, the following retailers are popular among gurus.

Movado Group

Movado Group Inc. (MOV) has a market cap of $401 million. Its revenue has risen just 6.20% over the past 10 years.

2ce829aabd1e00af6e250ea037ab872b.png

The company, which provides fine watches in the United States and internationally, is held by nine gurus, including HOTCHKIS & WILEY with 1.60% of outstanding shares, Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio)'s GAMCO Investors with 1.27% and Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.92%.

As of Dec. 7, the share price of $17.32 was 33.23% below the 52-week high and 113.30% above the 52-week low. Year to date, the stock price has declined 20%.

Haverty Furniture

Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. (HVT) has a market cap of $508 million. Its revenue has grown 3.70% over the past five years.

126f3d0f89b73bb98a1d2cbaf08bf9bc.png

Among the six gurus invested in the residential furniture and accessories retailer, Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies is the largest shareholder with 6.98% of outstanding shares, followed by Grantham with 1.69% and HOTCHKIS & WILEY with 0.66%.

As of Dec. 7, the stock was trading with a price-earnings ratio of 13.36. The share price of $27.91 was 11.59% below the 52-week high and 184.51% above the 52-week low. Year to date, the stock price has risen 38%.

Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival Inc. (SCVL) has a market cap of $533 million. Its revenue has risen 4.40% over the past decade.

1af929c74978b299ab33704b697aaad9.png

The company, which provides surface modification and in vitro diagnostic technologies, is held by seven gurus. The largest guru shareholder is Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio) with 5.92% of outstanding shares. Other notable shareholders include Grantham with 1.42% and Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.65%.

As of Dec. 7, shares were trading with a price-earnings ratio of 9.69. The share price of $32.45 was 5.78% below the 52-week high and 201.19% above the 52-week low. Year to date, the stock has gained 1.48%.

MarineMax

MarineMax Inc. (HZO) has a market cap of $716 million. Its revenue has climbed 10.90% over the past 10 years.

e0b970d4b2b6fc4e0989c24cbf724d3b.png

A total of six gurus hold shares in the U.S.-based company. With 0.48% of outstanding shares, Simons' firm is the largest guru shareholder, followed by John Hussman (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.24% and Paul Tudor Jones (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.18%.

On Dec. 7, the stock traded with a price-earnings ratio of 9.69. The share price of $32.45 was 7.86% below the 52-week high and 347% above the 52-week low. Since July 2010, the stock has gained 94%.

Hibbett Sports

Hibbett Sports Inc. (HIBB) has a market cap of $768 million. Its revenue has risen 6% over the past 10 years.

ff0cc844ba675511b5bc6cfc90c5faec.png

Nine gurus own shares of the sports goods retailer. The company's largest guru shareholder is Simons' firm with 4.52% of outstanding shares, followed by Ken Heebner (Trades, Portfolio) with 2% and HOTCHKIS & WILEY with 0.72%.

On Dec. 7, the share price of $46.45 was 16.99% below the 52-week high and 533% above the 52-week low. The stock was trading with a price-earnings ratio of 14.20. Year to date, the stock price has risen 65%.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.

About the author:

Tiziano Frateschi
You can read about me on www.theextraincome.info, which gives suggestions on position trading.

Visit Tiziano Frateschi's Website


Performances of the stocks mentioned by Tiziano Frateschi

