6 Banks Trading With Low Price-Sales Ratios

According to the GuruFocus All-In-One Screener, a Premium feature, the following banks were trading with low price-sales ratios as of Dec. 8.

Glen Burnie

Shares of Glen Burnie Bancorp (GLBZ) were trading around $9.50 with a price-sales ratio of 2.05 and a price-book ratio of 0.74.

The company, which provides retail and commercial banking services, has a $27 million market cap. The share price has risen at an annualized rate of 5.34% over the past decade.

The discounted cash flow calculator gives the stock a fair value of $6.21, suggesting it is overpriced by 52%.

WVS Financial

On Tuesday, WVS Financial Corp. (WVFC) was trading around $15.39 per share with a price-sales ratio of 4.20 and a price-book ratio of 0.77.

The bank holding company has a market cap of $29.29 million. The stock has risen at an annualized rate of 6.33% over the past 10 years.

The discounted cash flow calculator gives the stock a fair value of $27.83, suggesting it is undervalued with 44% of margin of safety.

Home Federal Bancorp

Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana (HFBL) was trading around $27 on Tuesday with a price-sales ratio of 2.40 and a price-book ratio of 0.91.

The bank holding company has a market cap of $45.45 million. The stock has risen at an annualized rate of 11.86% over the past decade.

The discounted cash flow calculator gives the stock a fair value of $61.68, suggesting it is undervalued with 56.23% of margin of safety.

Pathfinder Bancorp

Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. (PBHC) was trading around $11.24 per share with a price-sales ratio of 1.41 and a price-book ratio of 0.55.

The holding company for Pathfinder Bank has a market cap of $50.92 million. The stock has risen at an annualized rate of 10.19% over the past decade.

The discounted cash flow calculator gives the stock a fair value of $16.93, suggesting it is undervalued with 33.61% of margin of safety.

Magyar Bancorp

Shares of Magyar Bancorp Inc. (MGYR) were trading around $8.95 with a price-sales ratio of 2.28 and a price-book ratio of 0.93.

The mid-tier stock holding company has a $52 million market cap. The share price has risen at an annualized rate of 10% over the past decade.

The discounted cash flow calculator gives the stock a fair value of $4.07, suggesting it is overpriced by 119%.

Bank of the James Financial Group

Shares of Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. (BOTJ) were trading around $12.27 with a price-sales ratio of 1.59 and a price-earnings ratio of 11.05.

The bank holding company has a $53.25 million market cap. The share price has risen at an annualized rate of 8.67% over the past decade.

The discounted cash flow calculator gives the stock a fair value of $11.88, suggesting it is overpriced by 3.28%.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.

Read more here:

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

About the author: