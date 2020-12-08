  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Tiziano Frateschi
Tiziano Frateschi
Articles (2661)  | Author's Website |

6 Banks Trading With Low Price-Sales Ratios

Pathfinder Bancorp tops the list

December 08, 2020 | About: BOTJ -2.04% MGYR +0% PBHC -7.11% HFBL +0% WVFC +0% GLBZ +2.36%

According to the GuruFocus All-In-One Screener, a Premium feature, the following banks were trading with low price-sales ratios as of Dec. 8.

Glen Burnie

Shares of Glen Burnie Bancorp (GLBZ) were trading around $9.50 with a price-sales ratio of 2.05 and a price-book ratio of 0.74.

The company, which provides retail and commercial banking services, has a $27 million market cap. The share price has risen at an annualized rate of 5.34% over the past decade.

b960977838443c6e9a54c6073faa594e.png

The discounted cash flow calculator gives the stock a fair value of $6.21, suggesting it is overpriced by 52%.

WVS Financial

On Tuesday, WVS Financial Corp. (WVFC) was trading around $15.39 per share with a price-sales ratio of 4.20 and a price-book ratio of 0.77.

The bank holding company has a market cap of $29.29 million. The stock has risen at an annualized rate of 6.33% over the past 10 years.

da866ae74d154ab53409152ee0bfd305.png

The discounted cash flow calculator gives the stock a fair value of $27.83, suggesting it is undervalued with 44% of margin of safety.

Home Federal Bancorp

Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana (HFBL) was trading around $27 on Tuesday with a price-sales ratio of 2.40 and a price-book ratio of 0.91.

The bank holding company has a market cap of $45.45 million. The stock has risen at an annualized rate of 11.86% over the past decade.

70b08ea9558e8c6a21a095d118d6c216.png

The discounted cash flow calculator gives the stock a fair value of $61.68, suggesting it is undervalued with 56.23% of margin of safety.

Pathfinder Bancorp

Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. (PBHC) was trading around $11.24 per share with a price-sales ratio of 1.41 and a price-book ratio of 0.55.

The holding company for Pathfinder Bank has a market cap of $50.92 million. The stock has risen at an annualized rate of 10.19% over the past decade.

3b33fbf9a0406b4469b47e03bfec4401.png

The discounted cash flow calculator gives the stock a fair value of $16.93, suggesting it is undervalued with 33.61% of margin of safety.

Magyar Bancorp

Shares of Magyar Bancorp Inc. (MGYR) were trading around $8.95 with a price-sales ratio of 2.28 and a price-book ratio of 0.93.

The mid-tier stock holding company has a $52 million market cap. The share price has risen at an annualized rate of 10% over the past decade.

712bbba020c7cdc00f70fc0c2d820f10.png

The discounted cash flow calculator gives the stock a fair value of $4.07, suggesting it is overpriced by 119%.

Bank of the James Financial Group

Shares of Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. (BOTJ) were trading around $12.27 with a price-sales ratio of 1.59 and a price-earnings ratio of 11.05.

The bank holding company has a $53.25 million market cap. The share price has risen at an annualized rate of 8.67% over the past decade.

112ab008d8bb4c7a6756dbcfe3428a50.png

The discounted cash flow calculator gives the stock a fair value of $11.88, suggesting it is overpriced by 3.28%.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.

Read more here:

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

About the author:

Tiziano Frateschi
You can read about me on www.theextraincome.info, which gives suggestions on position trading.

Visit Tiziano Frateschi's Website


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Tiziano Frateschi

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)