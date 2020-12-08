Juva Life Introduces Advisory Team in Preparation for Advancement Towards "Precision Cannabis"

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Juva Life Inc. (CSE: JUVA) ( JUVAF) (FRANKFURT: 4VV)(“Juva Life,” “Juva” or the “Company”), a premier California based multi-faceted life sciences company focused on the commercialization of Cannabis products and advanced formulations, is pleased to announce the launch of concerted efforts to develop "precision cannabis" products targeting the delivery of the “right formulation to the right individual at the right time.” Juva plans to develop intellectual property and secure patent protection on each of its custom formulations and will focus its research registries in areas of inflammation, oncology, neurology, pain management, sleep, menopausal symptoms, and opiate reduction.



Juva’s CEO and Founder, Doug Chloupek, has been the driving force in assembling a top team of leading professionals who come to Juva from major enterprises such as Bristol-Meyers Squibb, to prestigious high-profile organizations and academic institutions. These interdisciplinary experts are actively moving forward with research and data collection to support the creation of specialized formulations aimed at addressing a broad range of sometimes devastating disorders. As an outcome of the Company’s compelling vision and targeted recruitment efforts, the Company is pleased to introduce the following individuals and their respective roles as employees and advisors of the company. Together they bring an unparalleled level of experience from the medical and pharmaceutical industries to Juva.

Sanjeev Gangwar, Ph.D., VP of Chemistry

Previously served with Bristol-Meyers Squibb as Director of Oncology Discovery Chemistry where he successfully discovered and developed novel classes of cancer therapeutics during his tenure at this award-winning and globally recognized biopharma conglomerate. In his over 25-year career, Dr. Gangwar holds an impressive and extensive record of discovering and developing pharmaceutical drug candidates. Throughout his career he has focused on oncology and immuno-oncology research and held R&D leadership roles at several biopharmaceutical organizations. Dr. Gangwar is co-inventor of 45 patents, has co-authored over 40 peer-reviewed papers and has presented his work at numerous international conferences.

Guy Miller, MD, Ph.D., Chairman, Science Advisory Board

Dr. Miller is the Chair of Juva’s science advisory board. In this capacity, he is responsible for integrating our business and technical strategy into a unified Research & Development plan, and in steering our internal team and external experts towards key corporate objectives. Dr. Miller holds both a Ph.D. in chemistry and an MD, completing his training at the University of Chicago and Johns Hopkins School of Medicine. He is currently the founder and CEO of Wheel Biology, Inc., chairman of the board of directors, Pneumico, Inc. and an adjunct faculty member at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, Department of Anesthesiology and Critical Care Medicine. He possesses broad expertise in natural products pharmacology, drug development, and innovation.

Rakesh R. Patel, MD, Director and Chairman, Clinical Advisory Board

A renowned Oncologist and clinical researcher in the San Francisco Bay Area, with over 150 worldwide lectures and 100 publications to-date. In addition to precision oncology, Dr. Patel has a special interest in integrative medicine and has served on non-profit boards offering complementary therapies to cancer patients. He is also a seasoned entrepreneur with multiple digital health healthcare start-ups. He is currently practicing in the Bay Area with Precision Cancer Specialists Medical Group.

Peter Beitsch, MD, Science Advisor

Dr. Beitsch is an internationally recognized surgical oncologist and researcher. He holds several fellowships and is the former President of the American Society of Breast Surgeons.

Pat Whitworth, MD, Research Advisor

A leading researcher, educator and cancer surgeon, Dr. Whitworth completed his fellowship at the M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. He is a principal Investigator for numerous NCI and industry clinical trials.

Justin Lo, MD, Medical Advisor

Dr. Lo is a prominent specialist whose practice is respected and recognized for leading the way in effective pain management. Formerly, Dr. Lo was an Assistant Clinical Professor of Anesthesiology at the University of California, San Francisco. Currently he owns and manages comprehensive multidisciplinary pain management clinics throughout the Bay Area, specializing in non-opiate pain management.

To find out more about the Juva team visit: https://juvalife.com/about/.

From Doug Chloupek, CEO: “Today, I am delighted to formally introduce our amazing medical and scientific leadership team. This gathering of innovative excellence is the true measure of where we are headed. Furthermore, we have assembled an outstanding executive team to advance our divisional cannabis operations in California to support our research and development efforts. Our mission lies in unlocking the medicinal benefits of Cannabis. The fields of inflammation, oncology and neurology are extensive and represent a potentially significant pathway to considerable value creation.”

In related news, Mr. Norton Singhavon has resigned effective immediately from the board to focus on his family and other full-time commitments. The Juva team thanks Mr. Singhavon for his dedication and commitment throughout the critical development stage of the Company and wishes him well in his future endeavours.

