Adicet Bio to Participate in Fireside Chat at JMP Securities Hematology Summit

December 08, 2020 | About: ACET +0%

MENLO PARK, Calif., Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adicet Bio, Inc. ( ACET), a biotechnology company discovering and developing first-in-class allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases, today announced that Chen Schor, President and Chief Executive Officer and Stewart Abbot, Ph.D., Chief Scientific and Operating Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at The JMP Securities Hematology Summit on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at 2:00 PM ET.

A live audio webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed on the Investors section of Adicet Bio’s website at https://investor.adicetbio.com. An archived replay will be available for 30 days following the presentation.

About Adicet Bio, Inc.
Adicet Bio, Inc. is a biotechnology company discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. Adicet is advancing a pipeline of “off-the-shelf” gamma delta T cells, engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and improve persistence for durable activity in patients. For more information, please visit our website at http://www.adicetbio.com.

Adicet Bio., Inc.
Investor and Media Contacts
Anne Bowdidge
[email protected]

Janhavi Mohite
Stern Investor Relations, Inc.
212-362-1200
[email protected]

