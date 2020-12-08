Nathaniel Milner To Develop E-Commerce Platform For Relaunch Of Historic Tin Building At New York's Seaport District

HOUSTON, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Howard Hughes Corporation® (NYSE: HHC) today announced the hiring of Nathaniel Milner as Vice President of E-Commerce & Logistics to spearhead the development of an innovative e-commerce platform for the relaunch of the historic Tin Building at the Seaport District in Lower Manhattan. An industry veteran with almost 20 years of executive-level experience in the e-commerce and culinary realm, Mr. Milner's customer-centric vision for the on-demand delivery experience combined with the global renown of chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten will further distinguish the 53,000-square-foot marketplace as a unique, new culinary experience.

"We are excited to have Nathaniel raise the bar and develop a best-in-class e-commerce program for the Tin Building," said Saul Scherl, President of the New York Tri-State Region for The Howard Hughes Corporation. "The Tin Building is, at its core, a unique centerpiece for the Seaport community and for the broader New York City region. With e-commerce and delivery playing an increasingly essential role in today's world, we want to provide visitors to the Tin Building's new marketplace with the best cohesive consumer-focused experience—both from a restaurant and a retail point of view, whether people are ordering online or shopping and dining in person at the Seaport."

Milner has spent the last two decades pioneering the restaurant delivery space with industry leaders including Whole Foods, Amazon, Grubhub, and Dining In. He brings to his new role at the Tin Building a portfolio highlighted by the development of rapid launch and expansion strategies for on-demand digital food channels supported by customer-centric logistics.

"As a lifelong consumer advocate in the hospitality industry, I am thrilled for the opportunity to bring my extensive experience with leading food technology companies to The Howard Hughes Corporation and to develop best-in-class last-mile logistics and unparalleled customer trust at the new Tin Building," said Milner. "Customer behavior has radically changed as the pandemic has rapidly accelerated the adoption of online food ordering. Pairing reliable, high-quality customer service and logistics on top of the culinary expertise of Jean-Georges will provide an unmatched experience which will distinguish the Tin Building from anything else in the marketplace today."

"We are constantly exploring new ways to provide our customers, residents, tenants, and guests with high-quality, state-of-the-art experiences—and technology is a key piece of the equation," said David R. O'Reilly, CEO of The Howard Hughes Corporation. "Fully-connected, amenity-rich environments featuring outstanding dining, shopping, and entertainment options in a walkable urban core are defining elements of the master planned communities and mixed-use small cities throughout our portfolio."

The historic Tin Building is being completely reconstructed by The Howard Hughes Corporation as part of the company's revitalization of the Seaport District, and is expected to reopen in 2021.

About The Howard Hughes Corporation®

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages and develops commercial, residential and mixed-use real estate throughout the U.S. Its award-winning assets include the country's preeminent portfolio of master planned cities and communities, as well as operating properties and development opportunities including the Seaport District in New York; Columbia, Maryland; The Woodlands®, The Woodlands Hills®, and Bridgeland® in the Greater Houston, Texas area; Summerlin®, Las Vegas; and Ward Village® in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi. The Howard Hughes Corporation's portfolio is strategically positioned to meet and accelerate development based on market demand, resulting in one of the strongest real estate platforms in the country. Dedicated to innovative placemaking, the Company is recognized for its ongoing commitment to design excellence and to the cultural life of its communities. The Howard Hughes Corporation is traded on the New York Stock Exchange as HHC. For additional information visit www.howardhughes.com.

About Seaport District

The Seaport District is New York's original commercial hub, located on the East River in Lower Manhattan with unparalleled views of the Brooklyn Bridge, the Statue of Liberty and the city skyline. An essential part of the city for over 300 years, the re-envisioned Seaport District will continue to function as a community anchor and "port of discovery" for the rapidly growing population of Lower Manhattan. The Howard Hughes Corporation® is leveraging the Seaport District's history as the birthplace of innovation, as it transforms a district spanning several city blocks, creating approximately 450,000 square feet of dynamic culinary, fashion, entertainment and cultural experiences.

Highlights include Pier 17®, one of New York City's newest iconic entertainment destinations, with a 1.5-acre rooftop that serves as a year-round community amenity and cultural event space, featuring R17 restaurant which evolves with the seasons. The Rooftop at Pier 17 transforms seasonally from a Winterland experience, complete with the city's first open-air rooftop ice skating rink, to an outdoor performance venue hosting the annual Summer Concert Series which was recently named "Best New Concert Venue" by Pollstar. Pier 17 is host to restaurants from acclaimed chefs including Jean-Georges Vongerichten, David Chang, Helene Henderson, and Andrew Carmellini. Pier 17 is also home to ESPN's live broadcast studios and Nike's new creative office space. The Seaport District is home the only permanent New York location of SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker, and to the first Manhattan location of iPic Theaters, which is the highest grossing location in the premier cinema operator's portfolio. The Seaport will also feature a 53,000-square-foot marketplace by Jean-Georges in the restored Tin Building, which is currently under construction. For additional information, visit www.SeaportDistrict.nyc.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements made in this press release that are not historical facts, including statements accompanied by words such as "will," "believe," "expect," "enables," "realize," "plan," "intend," "assume," "transform" and other words of similar expression, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management's expectations, estimates, assumptions, and projections as of the date of this release and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are set forth as risk factors in The Howard Hughes Corporation's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Quarterly and Annual Reports. The Howard Hughes Corporation cautions you not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this release. The Howard Hughes Corporation does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future events, information or circumstances that arise after the date of this release.

