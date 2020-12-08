CLPS Incorporation Signs Deal With a Client in Automotive Industry for Big Data- Enabled Vehicle Intelligent Manufacturing System

HONG KONG, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CLPS Incorporation (Nasdaq: CLPS) ("CLPS" or "the Company"), today announced that, through its majority-owned subsidiary, Judge (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., it will undertake the big data project for a leading Chinese state-owned automotive company ("Client"). The project aims to integrate big data technology on the Client's vehicle intelligent manufacturing and R&D systems.

To successfully execute and complete the project, CLPS and the Client have agreed in principle to share and integrate each other's competitive advantage and resources. CLPS has years of experience in big data technology application, such as in Internet of Things (IoT) data collection and big data analytics, among others. CLPS will utilize the big data application architecture, comprised of intelligent data acquisition, analysis, and display to achieve the project's goal.

The Client is a leading auto company listed in China's A-share market. With international operations, it manufactures automobiles, auto parts, and accessories. In addition, the Client offers auto loan and mobile development application services for ride-hailing companies. CLPS currently provides IT consulting and solutions services for the Client's automated driving system, vehicle control, IoT system, and vehicle management system to accelerate its intelligent transformation and upgrade.

Mr. Henry Li, Chief Operating Officer of CLPS, said, "We are grateful to our Client for entrusting us to undertake the big data project. Gaining this project was made possible by our business accomplishments with the Client, which also serve as a benchmark for our future development. It is also an opportunity to jointly explore innovative applications of big data technology in new energy vehicle, intelligent vehicle, self-driving vehicle, and smart manufacturing. We are looking forward to generating further synergies in the future."

About CLPS Incorporation

Headquartered in Hong Kong, CLPS Incorporation (the "Company") (Nasdaq: CLPS) is a global leading information technology ("IT"), consulting and solutions service provider focusing on the banking, insurance and financial sectors. The Company serves as an IT solutions provider to a growing network of clients in the global financial industry, including large financial institutions in the US, Europe, Australia, Southeast Asia and Hong Kong, and their PRC-based IT centers. The Company maintains 18 delivery and/or research & development centers to serve different customers in various geographic locations. Mainland China centers are located in Shanghai, Beijing, Dalian, Tianjin, Baoding, Chengdu, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Hangzhou, and Suzhou. The remaining eight global centers are located in Hong Kong SAR, USA, UK, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, and India. For further information regarding the Company, please visit: http://ir.clpsglobal.com/, or follow CLPS on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

