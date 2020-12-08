Voyager Digital Lists Avalanche (AVAX) Token on its Platform, Expanding the Largest Selection of Digital Assets in the United States by an Agency Broker

CSE: VYGR

- Users can now trade AVAX on the Voyager app with transfers in the future -

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Voyager Digital Ltd. ("Voyager" or the "Company") (CSE: VYGR) (OTCQB: VYGVF) (FRA: UCD2), a publicly traded, licensed crypto-asset broker that provides investors with a turnkey solution to trade crypto assets, today announced the Company has listed the Avalanche token (AVAX) on the Voyager App, allowing consumers to now buy, sell and hold the token. AVAX represents the 55th digital asset on the Voyager Platform, cementing Voyager's position as an industry leader with the largest selection of digital assets held by an agency broker in the United States. Transfer capabilities for AVAX will also be added in the near future.

"We are excited to list AVAX on our platform, giving our users another exciting asset to trade," said Steve Ehrlich, Co-Founder and CEO of Voyager Digital. "Voyager now offers investors an industry leading 55 digital assets to invest in, 22 of which offer interest. Looking ahead, we will continue to increase our available tokens as more users gravitate to Voyager as the most consumer friendly, easy-to-use platform for trading digital assets, commission-free."

Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Having launched in September, it is the first smart contracts platform that confirms transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers.

AVAX is the native token of Avalanche. It is a hard-capped, scarce asset that is used to pay for fees, secure the network through staking and provide a basic unit of account between the multiple subnetworks created on the Avalanche platform.

"U.S. users have been beating down the door to get their hands on AVAX, and that's now possible through our listing on Voyager," said John Wu, President of Ava Labs, the team behind the Avalanche blockchain. "Avalanche can, and I believe will be the network that brings institutional and decentralized finance together, seizing the vast potential of a new market structure defined by velocity, efficiency, and innovation in new products and services available to people around the world."

For more information on Avalanche, watch this video on " What is Avalanche? " by Ava Labs or go directly to the project's site .

For more information on Voyager Digital, please visit https://www.investvoyager.com . The Voyager App is available for Android and iPhone .

About Voyager Digital Ltd.

Voyager Digital Ltd. is a crypto-asset broker that provides retail and institutional investors with a turnkey solution to trade crypto assets. Voyager offers customers best execution and safe custody on a wide choice of popular crypto-assets. Voyager was founded by established Wall Street and Silicon Valley entrepreneurs who teamed to bring a better, more transparent and cost-efficient alternative for trading crypto-assets to the marketplace. Please visit us at https://www.investvoyager.com for more information and to review the latest Corporate Presentation.

About Avalanche (AVAX)

Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create powerful, reliable, and secure applications with private or public blockchain networks. Avalanche gives you complete control on both the network and application layers–helping you build anything you can imagine.

The Avalanche (AVAX) token is the native token of the Avalanche platform and is used to secure the network through staking, pay for fees, and provide a basic unit of account between the multiple subnetworks created on the Avalanche platform.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/voyager-digital-lists-avalanche-avax-token-on-its-platform-expanding-the-largest-selection-of-digital-assets-in-the-united-states-by-an-agency-broker-301188306.html

