Castellum wins third sustainability award in a short time

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Success continues for Castellum's sustainability efforts. Today, for the first time, we receive the highest rating in CDP, the database where stock market analysts and equity managers retrieve climate data on close to 10,000 international companies.

"We are members of a fairly exclusive club that includes a handful of real estate companies around the world. But the most important thing is to demonstrate how both small and large companies can make a tangible difference in the most important challenge of our time", says Henrik Saxborn, CEO of Castellum.

CDP (Carbon Disclosure Project) is an international organization working to persuade companies and countries to take responsibility for their environmental impact, with a focus on climate change. CDP is the world's largest benchmark for companies' climate work, and a tool for decision-making to guide investors to more sustainable investments and companies.

In 2020, more than 500 investors with assets of over 106 trillion (one trillion) dollars requested companies to report their data on environmental impact, risks and opportunities through the CDP's platform. The evaluation that CDP has now published covers 9,600 companies in various industries around the world - the highest number of participants ever.

Since 2010, Castellum has reported annually to CDP and received grades A- or B (the scale goes from D to A). This year's grade A means that we have reached the CDP's highest level, which is usually reserved for around a hundred companies out of almost 10,000 reported.

In Sweden, a total of seven companies have qualified for the A-list, including Electrolux, IKEA and Vattenfall. Castellum is the only real estate company.

"After ten years of purposeful sustainability work, we are finally at the top also in this important context. It is a great recognition and a strong signal to the entire global real estate market: if we can, so can you", states Filip Elland, Head of Sustainability at Castellum.

Castellum's entry on the CDP's A-list is the third major success in a short time for our intensive sustainability work. On 17 November, for the fifth consecutive year we became the only Nordic real estate company on the world's most prestigious sustainability index, the Dow Jones Sustainability Index, and on November 24 we were ranked as world leaders in the office/industry category of the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark, also for the fifth year in a row.

